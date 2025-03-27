An inspirational high school scoops national award

Burnley High School head teacher Emma Lewis (left-middle) - and assistant head Heather Costello (middle-right) alongside Clare Balding (far-left) | James Watkins/Youth Sport Trust

An inspirational high school has won a national award

A Lancashire school has scooped a prestigious national award in recognition of their work with young people, writes Phil Campbell.

Burnley High School in Burnley, won the Outstanding Contribution to your Place award at the Youth Sport Trust 2025 Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, which were held in Telford on March 25.

The award recognised an early years setting, primary, secondary, special school or organisation which has harnessed the power of PE, sport and play to develop ways of working which bring local stakeholders and people from their community together to build healthier, happier and more resilient young people.

The Youth Sport Trust is the UK’s leading children’s charity improving every young person’s education and development through sport.

Head teacher Emma Lewis said: “We are incredibly proud to win this award, and it really pays credit to our outstanding students and staff who place sport and wellbeing at the centre of what we do here at Burnley High. We are really proud to put Burnley on the map.”

Through trauma-informed approaches and restorative practices and by bringing together local stakeholders, families, and organisations, including the local Pupil Referral Unit and a Royal Marines mentor, the school has been able to create opportunities benefiting both students and the wider community.

One of the school’s most significant achievements in this area has been the introduction of Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) and girls’ football, rugby, and rounders teams, developed in response to low self-esteem and a lack of confidence among female students.

A celebration of inclusivity attended by key figures from the sporting world, including Clare Balding and Maisie Summers-Newton, the awards recognised the trailblazing schools, trusts and individuals driving transformative change in education through sport.

Hosted by TV personality Radzi Chinyanganya, the evening was filled with insightful discussions and inspiring stories that highlighted the power of sport and play to foster positive change and inclusivity in schools.

Speaking on the importance of inclusivity in sport, Maisie Summers-Newton, four-time Paralympic gold medallist and S6 100m world record holder, took part in a captivating Q&A session where she shared her experience navigating sport with a disability, from childhood through to competing at the Paralympics in Tokyo and Paris.

Assistant head Heather Costello added: “We are so privileged to work with the people that we work with. This award is absolutely a team effort, and we are so proud of the team for everything they have done to get us to where we are today.”

Clare Balding said: “The power of sport means so much to people and there is nowhere I would have rather been this evening than with the people who are actively changing the world for the better.”

The Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference Awards, sponsored by Sports Directory and The LEGO Group, celebrate schools, settings, trusts, and individuals who, working alongside Youth Sport Trust, have made a real and impactful change to the lives of young people. Find out how the Youth Sport Trust is building brighter futures for children through sport and play: https://www.youthsporttrust.org/