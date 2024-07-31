Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix steps out of father’s shadow with Olympic bronze

TOP THREE: Andrea Spendolini Sirieix and Lois Toulson celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the women's synchronised 10m platform diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics Pictur: AP/Jin Lee Man

Great Britain’s diving team have medalled in every event so far

By Charlie Bennett, Sportsbeat

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has long aspired to climb out of her father’s shadow - and in the city of light, she made a name for herself with a thrilling Olympic bronze.

The 19-year-old and synchro partner Lois Toulson pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the final round of the 10-metre synchronised platform final to leapfrog Canada and onto the podium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It continues a fine Games for Britain’s diving team, who have medalled in every event so far, and it was clear, as they both shed happy tears, the colour did not matter.

Spendolini-Siriex, the daughter of TV personality Fred, almost quit diving after the Tokyo Games due to the ‘twisties’ - a mental block caused by stress, while Toulson is well aware that at her third Games, this was likely her best chance for ever winning a medal.

The BBC also got what they wanted, with a beaming Fred on site to watch his daughter in his home country and the city of her birth, while Toulson’s partner Jack Laugher watched poolside next to a knitting Tom Daley.

“He said very well done, I can’t remember the rest I’m so emotional,” Spendolini-Siriex said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My mum sacrificed so much to take care of me, and my brother and my dad sacrificed so much as well.

“There is no amount of thank yous that can repay everything they have done, and so I hope this is a starting point to say thank you.

“I am so happy I didn’t give up. Diving is not easy; it is very challenging and mentally taxing. It takes a lot from you and so it is like something has been given back.

Loading....

“I have completed all home Games now, I had the Commonwealth Games in England, the Europeans in Rome [her mother’s nationality] and now here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spendolini-Sirieix and Toulson were fancied to win a medal, but it was always a race to be best of the rest behind the dominant Chinese pair of Yuxi Chen and Hongchan Quan.

The British pair made a steady start and were second after two rounds but a mistake with round three’s forward 3 ½ somersaults dropped them to sixth.

But a final-round 77.76 – and poor dive from Canada’s Caeli McKay and Kate Miller – saw them hop back onto the podium to join China and North Korea and deliver more bling for a team that is quietly delivering the goods.

“I think we are showing how strong British diving is,” Toulson said.

“And we still have more to go. Morale in the team is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been diving for 17 years now and this is my third Olympics. My family have been with me throughout all of that and I knew going into this competition, it would be the best chance I will ever have of getting an Olympic medal."

At 24 and 19, they could well go again for the next Games in Los Angeles, but Spendolini-Sirieix has made no secret about other passions and possible career paths.

“Journalists get to go to different sports, watch competitions and learn about people. It is something I would love to do. You share people’s stories and that is a beautiful thing,” she said.

For now, with their proud family’s poolside and the nation watching, they were the story.