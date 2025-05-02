Andy Goode gives verdict on Smith-Prendergast showdown

Andy Goode will be on Premier Sports duty this weekend | Â©INPHO/Juan Gasparini

The fly-halves face-off this weekend as Leinster host Northampton Saints on Saturday in a re-run of last year’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final

Lions hopefuls Sam Prendergast and Fin Smith are set for a tantalising head-to-head battle this weekend - and Andy Goode believes both should make Andy Farrell’s squad.

The fly-halves face-off this weekend as Leinster host Northampton Saints on Saturday (live on Premier Sports 1 from 4.30pm) a in a re-run of last year’s Investec Champions Cup semi-final – a clash which Leo Cullen’s side edged 20-17.

The Dublin-based outfit booked their spot in the last four after two convincing shut-out wins over Harlequins and Glasgow Warriors in the two preceding knockout rounds, while Saints’ semi-final berth came via a duo of victories over French sides Castres and Clermont.

While the encounter, exclusively live on Premier Sports in the UK, is set to be one of the biggest games in the careers of two of rugby’s brightest talents, Goode does not see it as a shootout for a Lions place.

“I think a lot of people will build it up as them facing off for selection,” he said.

“But I think they should both go on the Lions tour alongside Finn Russell.

“Russell, for me, is the standout, and then there are probably two other spots to be filled.

“And with Prendergast and Smith in the form they are both in for both club and country, they are both in the box seat.

“I see their battle as a massively important factor in this game, but ultimately, I am backing both of them to be on that plane to Australia in the summer.”

URC leaders Leinster will be going into the game at the Aviva Stadium as favourites in their bid for a fourth consecutive Champions Cup final.

And despite close defeats in each of European rugby’s last three showpiece events, the former England international does not think they will be scarred by those losses.

“I am backing Leinster to beat Saints, they are the toughest team to win against, as we have seen for the last however many years,” he continued.

“From the outside looking in, Leinster are a complete team, certainly after the additions of Jordie Barrett and RG Snyman.

“There is a different feel about this Leinster team this year compared to when they fell at the final hurdle in each of the last three seasons.”

Goode will be at the Aviva Stadium as part of the Premier Sports punditry team on Saturday evening, with the broadcaster recently announcing a 24/7 rugby channel as part of its portfolio alongside every URC game, the pick of Top 14 fixtures every weekend and newly added Japan League One and MLR rugby rights.

This week is all about international club rugby action as we hit the semi-finals of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR, with all four box office fixtures live on Premier Sports.

Saints travel to Dublin on the back of back-to-back domestic wins over Bristol Bears and Newcastle Falcons and will have eyes on avenging the defeat they suffered 12 months ago across the Irish Sea.

And Goode explained that if Phil Dowson’s team are to book their place in the final, it will require the East Midlanders to take the game to Leinster and over-power them in attack.

“If they can get some quick ball, Saints have certainly got an attacking game to throw shapes and threats at Leinster's blitz defence,” he added.

“Phil Dowson and Sam Vesty are intelligent coaches, and I am sure they will have found some chinks in Leinster’s blitz defence. With Fin Smith’s short kicking game, which is absolutely wonderful, Saints have certainly got a chance.

“What Saints will not want to do is end the game with the question, ‘why did we not have a proper go?’

“They need to leave it all out on the field at the weekend.”

