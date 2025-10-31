Andy McErlean takes national wheelchair pickleball doubles gold

Paul Currie

Andy McErlean stormed to wheelchair pickleball doubles gold at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals despite having first played with his partner only one week before. The 56-year-old from Portsmouth teamed up with former table tennis world champion Simon Heaps to take the title, beating Craig Nicholson and Geoffrey Perkins 15-13 and 11-3 in the final.

It meant McErlean added doubles gold to his singles title he won earlier in the year. “We spoke in May because Andy is in Portsmouth, so he is the closest player to me,” Christchurch-based Heaps said.

“I went down to his club, but unfortunately, he was ill that day, but we decided to team up at the nationals, and that is how it came about. He came to my club last week, we had a practice there for a couple of hours, and then at Nationals, we have just been on fire. He is a brilliant player, he is so good, and we did gel really well, and you win as a pair and lose a pair, but he is brilliant.”

McErlean was one of over 1300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition. Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis. The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members. McErlean said: “It’s fantastic, our first tournament together, and it was very enjoyable.

“Simon has been very steady, plays lovely shots, and we complement each other quite well. It’s good fun to have played with him.”

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/