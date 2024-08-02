Andy Murray calls time on his career competing for the final time at Paris 2024

Chloe Knott/Team GB

Andy Murray competed for the last time in the Men's double with partner Dan Evans.

Andy Murray insists he is ‘happy’ to have called time on his storied tennis career ‘on his own terms’ after his emotional farewell tour finally came to an end at the Olympics.

The two-time Wimbledon champion, 37, left the court for the final time on Thursday night after a straight sets quarter-final defeat against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul alongside Team GB partner Dan Evans.

Despite going under the knife for two hip operations and spinal surgery in recent years, the former world No.1 showed signs of his magical best on the Roland-Garros clay as he and Evans miraculously saved five match points in a row to win their opening encounter against Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori.

Murray, the only man to have also won two Olympic tennis gold medals, admits he was battling through the pain barrier this week and did not want to run the risk of continuing and having a choreographed farewell ripped away from him.

“I was emotional, but I am genuinely happy now and how it’s finished,” said Murray, who was also forced to withdraw from the singles draw at Wimbledon due to injury earlier this summer.

“I’m happy I got to go out at the Olympics and finish on my terms as at times in my career, that wasn’t a certainty.

“It’s been really hard physically and pain wise, I feel bad.

“Physically I can go on the court a perform at a level that’s competitive, but the pain and discomfort on my body me is not good.

“So I’m happy to be finished – if I kept going and trying eventually you end up having an injury ending your career.

“I know that now is the right time, as physically it’s been really hard.

“I knew I wanted to finish this summer but still some uncertainty.

“After surgery on my back, meeting with my doctor and being fast-tracked to Wimbledon and the Olympics, I was looking forward to the end.

“It would have been amazing to win a medal and the perfect ending, but I feel grateful to have played here and to have made amazing memories.”

Murray bows out a three-time Grand Slam champion after becoming the first British man to win a major for 76 years at the 2012 US Open.

And he followed that up with that stirring Wimbledon triumph the following summer, making more history as the first home player to do so since the great Fred Perry in 1936.

Another SW19 title, coupled with runs at the Australian and French Open to take his tally of Grand Slam finals to 11, cemented his status as one of Britain’s greatest ever sportsmen.

And despite struggling with injuries throughout the last few years, Murray continued to battle with all the grit, courage and determination that has defined his career as he and Evans gave fans two final heart-thumping victories in Paris.

Off the back of those Harry Houdini-resembling efforts in front of a gripped TV audience back home last Sunday night, Murray followed it up by saving two more match points against Belgians Sander Gille and Joren Vliegen as he and Evans somehow ground out another deciding tie-break triumph.

Asked how he would like to be remembered, Murray said: “I think the last three matches have been a good example of that – I’ve fought to the death and kept going.

“In terms of my personality, there are things I did on the court I certainly wish I didn’t.

“I wish I behaved differently sometimes on the court, but there are lots of things about my character that I did like.

“I’ve shown lots of character, always fought and gave it a good go until the at the end, with a strong work ethic.”

Murray leaves us with so many memories.

Dissolving into tears while delivering that famous ‘I’m going to try this, but it’s not going to be easy’ line in his on-court interview with Sue Barker after being denied by Roger Federer in the 2012 Wimbledon final.

That maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open just two months later, edging past long-term nemesis Novak Djokovic in a five-set Flushing Meadows thriller.

And then the following summer, banishing those SW19 demons to lower the colours of Djokovic, a now record-holding 24-time Grand Slam champion who was born just seven days after him, to propel himself into the pantheon in front of an adoring Centre Court crowd.

A second Wimbledon title followed in 2016 while away from the Slams, Murray delivered Team GB a pair of precious gold medals on both home London soil and in Rio four years later.

So in many respects it is fitting the Scot bows out while flying the British flag, quite possibly the nation’s greatest ever sportsman who has done so much to blaze a trail for tennis in this country.

Asked what he plans to do next, Murray said: “I’ll be away from the sport certainly for the next few months, or maybe longer.

“I’ll be at home, assess what the options are and see what I fancy doing.

“If that’s nothing, being at home, being with my family, being a dad, that’s also something I’m really looking forward to and something I want to do immediately.

“I’m sure after a few months there will be some options and I’ll think of a few things I’d like to do.”

