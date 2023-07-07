British tennis and Wimbledon star Andy Murray has called on the public to get down to a parkrun event this weekend as the organisation celebrated the NHS.

The British tennis star has been competing at Wimbledon this week and took time to thank the NHS for its work as he explained the special weekend of parkrun activity.

The free, weekly five-kilometre events take place at over 1,000 places in the UK every Saturday at 9 am in England and Wales and 9:30 am in Scotland and Northern Ireland, with separate two-kilometre events for juniors at the same times on Sunday mornings.

Murray said: "I'm delighted to add my support to parkrun for the NHS which takes place on Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of July. The collaboration marks our amazing NHS' 75th birthday.

"Pop along to your local parkrun and join thousands of other people taking part in the free, local community event. Dressing up in NHS blue or fancy dress is definitely encouraged.

"Importantly, you don't have to run at parkrun. You can walk, jog, volunteer or just watch and enjoy the atmosphere. Events are completely free, you don't need any special kit and with more than a thousand across the UK there's bound to be one near you.

"Happy 75th birthday NHS and thank you to all NHS staff and volunteers for what you do."

The NHS was formed on July 5, 1948 and today the system employs around 1.2 million staff and treats more than a million patients every 36 hours.

Many local GP practices now prescribe parkrun events to patients to help both physical and mental health. Dr Hussain Al-Zubaidi is one of those GPs and he explained to parkrun why the events are so important.

The Dr said: "For me, walking and running with my patients at parkrun will always be a highlight. It’s such a pleasure going to Leamington Spa parkrun and seeing so many people that I have signposted during consultations. I always make an effort to connect with them at the event and support them throughout, just like others did for me when I first came.

parkrun users are encouraged to wear fancy dress this weekend (Image: Getty Images)

"parkrun is such a brilliant intervention and I’ll often use it in patients’ management plans for loneliness, stress, mental health difficulties and much more. I’ve also set up a free Monday running group at my GP surgery and encourage people to come along to parkrun later in the week.

"As we get closer to the NHS’s 75th birthday, I encourage people across the country to show their support for its staff and volunteers, past and present, by taking part in ‘parkrun for the NHS’ on the 8th and 9th July.

"parkrunning for the NHS is a great way to get active, connect with your community and celebrate a major birthday for one of our country’s greatest institutions. I will be attending and cheering everybody on at Swansea Bay parkrun – of course, in NHS fancy dress! If you are going to be attending, please say hello."