Andy Murray will be missed in tennis, says doubles partner Dan Evans

Dan Evans played Andy Murray's final match alongside him as they lost out in Olympic doubles quarterfinals.

Dan Evans joked he ‘couldn’t stomach’ Andy Murray having a statue after the British tennis legend’s career came to an emotional end at the Olympics.

Cheltenham star Evans, 34, and two-time Wimbledon champion Murray, 37, were unable to continue their remarkable run at Roland-Garros as they suffered a straight sets quarter-final defeat against American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul.

And that drew the curtain on Murray’s storied tennis career, a departure he miraculously managed to elongate alongside Evans as they dramatically saved seven match points – including five in a row – across their opening two encounters in Paris.

Murray now retires as a three-time Grand Slam champion, two-time Olympic gold medallist and former world No.1 after blazing a trail and becoming the first Britain man to win a Grand Slam since the great Fred Perry in 1936.

And asked if the Scot deserved a statue, Evans laughed: “He probably does… but I’m not sure I could stomach that!

“He’ll have one in Scotland I imagine, and probably at Wimbledon.

“He definitely deserves to be a sir.

“He’s going to be missed in British tennis and the world game – he’s a figurehead that’s gone.

“All the things he’s done for me, on behalf of British tennis, there’s no words for stuff like that.

“It was emotional at the end – I just told him in the chair to get out there [with the crowd] because what he’s like, he wouldn’t have gone out!

“That’s how he is as a man – he doesn’t want the plaudits, just such a genuine, generous man with his time and a top, top human being.

“It’s super emotional for me as well – even now it’s all over.

“Going out in front of a full house at Roland-Garros in the Olympics says it all.

“It was rocking in there and he deserved every minute of it for years, he’s spoken up about matters others don’t and is a good guy.”

Evans and Murray pulled off a pair of stunning results on the Roland-Garros clay as they kicked off their campaign with a stirring triumph against Japanese duo Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori.

Trailing 9-4 in the deciding tie-break, the indefatigable duo inexplicably saved five match points to reel off seven on the spin and keep Murray’s hopes of a fairytale farewell alive.

Just 48 hours later they were at it again, saving two match points against Belgians Sander Gille and Joren Vliegen before recovering to clinch the deciding tie-break and further delay Murray’s departure.

But as they bid to propel themselves to within just one win of a guaranteed medal – the third of Murray’s career after soaring to London 2012 and Rio 2016 singles glory – third seeds Fritz and Paul were the pair who finally spoilt the party with a slick 6-2 6-4 triumph in front of a watching Billie Jean King.

Asked on what Murray will do next, Evans – who was making his Olympic debut in Paris – said: “I can’t imagine he’s going to be leaving the sport and I hope he stays around.

“He’s a great motivator and when we or other people are practicing, he gives great advice.

“Whatever he turns his hand to, he’ll be good.

“I wanted to medal and it was my last chance as well, so it’s difficult but I’m also proud to have represented Great Britain in any competition.

“It’s super special – everybody has told me how special the Olympics is and they weren’t lying – it’s everything I imagined and more.”

