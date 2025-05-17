Peaks honoured as memorable cup heroics recognised at awards

Andy Peaks (left) led Tamworth to the third round of the FA Cup before bowing out to Tottenham Hotspur | Matt Bristow | www.mattbristow.n

Tamworth dumped out Huddersfield and Burton before eventually succumbing to Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur

Tamworth manager Andy Peaks was honoured to see his side’s FA Cup heroics celebrated with the FA Best Cup Run of the Year award at the Non-League Paper’s National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

The National League North champions defeated Macclesfield ahead of back-to-back upsets of League One pair Huddersfield Town and Burton Albion to reach the FA Cup third round, where they were drawn at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

In front of a global TV audience, Tamworth held Ange Postecoglou's cast and crew of seasoned internationals scoreless for 90 minutes before falling to defeat in extra-time, capturing the hearts of the nation along the way.

Peaks reflected: “It was a really good day. I was looking forward to it and I wasn’t sure what team they would select, whether it would be a mix and match but when we realised that their players were all internationals coming off the bus, it was unbelievable.

“We did well to get there and beat some big clubs like Macclesfield, Huddersfield and Burton so for me it was a case of enjoying it. I was so proud of everyone to get that far and I said to the team 'don’t let it pass you by, just enjoy it and remember this occasion forever'.

“We matched Spurs for long periods and we were disappointed to lose but proud of what we achieved. It was an unbelievable atmosphere and brilliant for the town and non-league football.”

The National Game Awards is a celebration of the non-League season - highlighting the community, fans, on-field, and off-field successes of the game outside of the Football League.

The ceremony is held annually by the Non-League Paper, the UK's number one selling football title and the best place for your non-league news, with this year’s edition hosted at Plough Lane – home of AFC Wimbledon.

And Peake revealed just how much recognition from the bespoke ceremony meant to him after receiving the call that his side were to be honoured for all they had achieved.

Peake added: “It was really nice to be invited. I was really pleased when they rang me last week and it has been a fantastic occasion at a really nice venue and I really enjoyed it.

“There were some great people here and it’s testament to the Non-League Paper and what they do.”

The Non-League Paper is the UK’s number one selling football title, available every Sunday. For more information please visit www.thenonleaguefootballpaper.com