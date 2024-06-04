Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boxer Andrew Tham has died aged 28 following a motorbike crash

Andrew Tham, a Scottish Featherweight Champion, has died aged 28. The boxer, popularly known as Andy, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a Hyundai Tucson car in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire last Thursday on the B8039 near Lenziemill Road at around 6.50pm.

Emergency services attended and Mr Tham was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but he died three days later on Sunday (June 2). The boxer, from Cumbernauld, was named Scottish Featherweight Champion in 2023.

Police Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them Inquiries into the full circumstances of this crash continue. If you believe you have information that will assist our inquiries or if you have any dashcam footage, please contact 101 quoting incident number 3307 of May 30.”