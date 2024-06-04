Andy Tham dead: 2023 Scottish Featherweight Champion boxer dies in motorbike crash aged 28
Andrew Tham, a Scottish Featherweight Champion, has died aged 28. The boxer, popularly known as Andy, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it was involved in a crash with a Hyundai Tucson car in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire last Thursday on the B8039 near Lenziemill Road at around 6.50pm.
Emergency services attended and Mr Tham was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but he died three days later on Sunday (June 2). The boxer, from Cumbernauld, was named Scottish Featherweight Champion in 2023.
Police Sergeant Gemma Blackadder said: “Our thoughts are very much with Andrew’s family and friends at what is a very difficult time for them Inquiries into the full circumstances of this crash continue. If you believe you have information that will assist our inquiries or if you have any dashcam footage, please contact 101 quoting incident number 3307 of May 30.”
Paying tribute, St Andrew’s Sporting Club said Andy was a “champion in the ring, and a character out of the ring.” In a statement posted on X: “It has been an honour to have him in our stable for the entirety of his professional boxing career and he will be greatly missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. We ask that you please respect their privacy at this difficult time.”
