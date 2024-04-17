Popular football YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, otherwise known as Angry Rantman has died aged 27.

Popular football YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, otherwise known as Angry Rantman has died aged 27. A statement from his family read: "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST.

"He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

"As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time."

Saha was an avid Chelsea fan who quickly became popular on YouTube when he formed his channel six years ago.

Some of his viral videos criticising Chelsea made him a well known figure among the football fan community on social media and his content was hugely popular with his 483,000 subscribers on YouTube.

YouTuber True Geordie was one of the first to pay tribute. The Newcastle fan commented: "RIP to the funny football YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman. This guy had some hilarious epic clips and will be missed by our community."

Another person took to X to write: "RIP Abhradeep Saha, aka Angry Rantman.

"His rants were iconic to us all, but I think fewer people know just how kind and generous he was beyond his content.

"Proper Chelsea fan, and a genuinely phenomenal and brilliant human being 💙."