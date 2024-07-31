Lucy Hope (left), Anna Hopkin and Eva Okaro of Team GB after competing in women's 4x100m freestyle relay heats at Olympic Games in Paris (Pic by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By Charlie Bennett, Sportsbeat

Anna Hopkin insists the British swimming squad are more at risk of catching Covid in Paris than they were during the pandemic Games in Tokyo.

Adam Peaty tested positive on Monday, less than 24 hours day after saying he was unwell in the final of the men’s 100m breaststroke, where he missed out on gold by just 0.02s.

The swimming team have gone back to the days of face masks and hand sanitiser that all athletes had to abide by in Japan.

The Chorley swimmer, who was part of the 4x100m mixed medley relay team that won gold in Tokyo, praised British bosses for reacting quickly but admits it’s an uncomfortable situation to be in.

“It is a bit strange actually,” the 28-year-old said.

“In Tokyo, we felt quite safe because we had established ourselves in the village and we knew everyone else was being really safe.

“But obviously in this situation, we don’t have those precautions in place and so it almost feels like we are more likely to get it here, which is interesting.

“We are doing everything we can to be safe and healthy.

“I don’t think Adam getting it affected anyone. We know it is something we have to be aware of, whether it is here or at home.

“Our country is really good at being safe, we knew the medical staff would take care of it and it wouldn’t be something for us to stress about.

“I think there are a few countries with athletes with Covid, so it is something everyone should be prioritising.

“We are wearing masks, using hand sanitiser and trying to keep out distanced. It is going around everywhere and we just need to be careful.”

Hopkin is hoping to defend the relay title Team GB won in Tokyo after seeing her individual events end on Tuesday night.

She failed to make the women’s 100m freestyle final after finishing sixth in her semi-final.

“I am a bit disappointed with the time,” she said after clocking 53.74s.

“I knew it was going to be hard to make the final. I wanted to put myself in a better position than I did.

“I did my best and that is all I can ask for. My hope was to make it, I was coming in eighth fastest and so I knew it was going to be tight.

“There are a lot of girls going 52 low, 52 mid at the minute and so I knew it was going to be very challenging. I was hoping to be there or there abouts.

“I knew as soon as I finished that I would not be making it. That is how it goes.”