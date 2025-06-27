Anna Moorhouse ready to step up after Mary Earps' shock exit

imagecomms

Anna Moorhouse insists her role hasn’t changed after the shock retirement of Mary Earps – but is confident she is ready to step up to the plate if required this summer.

Moorhouse received her first call-up to the Lionesses squad last summer has been a regular in Sarina Wiegman’s squad since.

The Orlando Pride keeper is yet to make her international debut, but 30-year-old is confident her experience elsewhere will stand her in good stead should the call come.

“My role doesn’t change that much but I probably have to be a little bit more prepared in case something does happen,” she said, as part of a new LG OLED TV collaboration ahead of this summer. “I was always prepared for that.

“I would love to get that first cap, it is something I have dreamed of for so many years. I will be ready if it comes, if it doesn’t, I will still be ready and I will prepare Hannah in the right way.

“I have a lot of experience that comes with age, seeing so many games and being in different countries, different situations.”

Moorhouse will head to Switzerland fresh from the regular NWSL season where her Orlando Pride side are attempting to defend the title they won last November.

“It makes it easier, especially for a goalkeeper,” she added. “You don’t get 10 minutes here, a couple of minutes there. You have to be ready for a full 90 or nothing.

“It helps that if I am called upon, I will be fresh and in the mentality of playing games, so I have that rhythm. My season should be peaking by the time the competition comes around.”

Should Moorhouse take the pitch this summer, it will be just reward for a path less taken to the top.

The 30-year-old has never represented her country at any age group and spent time in Bordeaux before establishing herself as a top-class No.1 stateside.

“It just shows you don’t know how close you are, you don’t know when things are going to happen,” she reflected.

“A lot of players have the traditional route through the age groups; I have never played for England.

“It just shows that everyone is on their own path, you can’t look at other people and compare yourself to them. If you keep working hard, it could happen.

“This time last year, I didn’t even know England were interested. I am just going with it and enjoying the time I have. I know I don’t have 10 years of playing ahead of me.”

The Lionesses will play their part in huge a summer of sport, with rugby’s Red Roses and the England women’s cricket side also taking on major tournaments.

LG is helping the nation get closer to the action with LG OLED TVs and with all of the Lionesses’ matches on free-to-air TV, Moorhouse knows first-hand the importance of making sport available to all.

“Growing up we didn’t have all the subscriptions, so any game on BBC or ITV was on – it didn’t matter what game it was,” she said.

“Being able to watch on TV makes it so much more accessible.”

