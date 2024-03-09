Anthony Joshua punches Francis Ngannou during their heavyweight fight in the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It was an explosive right-hand hammer blow from Anthony Joshua that left Francis Ngannou requiring oxygen and medical treatment in the Riyadh ring that brought both heavyweight fighters to Saudi Arabia.

And it’s little wonder, if dramatic footage of the key second-round moment in Friday’s night dust-up in the desert is anything to go by.

The fight, which was former UFC champion Ngannou’s second as a pro boxer, after a split-decision points loss to Tyson Fury in October, was broadcast live in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office and DAZN Boxing. But for those who couldn’t wait up until late to see Joshua take on his 37-year-old opponent, then footage of the key incident is attracting millions of views on social media thanks to @DAZNBoxing.

And the magnitude of the punch that floored Ngannou is clear for all to see, with the ref making an instant decision to call an end to proceedings two rounds in.

It was the third time Joshua had downed the Cameroon-born Las Vegas resident - and it all happened in front of Tyson Fury, who was watching on intently as talk of a match-up with his British counterpart once again gathered pace.