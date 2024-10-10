Anya Shrubsole starts new role at Marylebone Cricket Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former England bowler and World Cup winner, Anya Shrubsole has been named as the new Chair of Marylebone Cricket Club’s (MCC) Women’s Players and Fixtures sub-committee.

Shrubsole called time on her remarkable 14-year international career in 2022 but will continue her role of inspiring the growth of women’s and girls’ cricket with this new position, including calling for more female cricketers to be part of MCC’s own passionate women’s playing community.

Shrubsole is the only England bowler to take 100 wickets in both Women’s One-Day Internationals s and T20 Internationals and at the time of her record six-for, which secured England the ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017, she was hailed for inspiring a generation.

Now, alongside MCC, she is fully committed to ensuring an increasingly welcoming, fair and equitable game for women and girls, particularly through its playing membership which offers players an affordable, accessible, and exciting way to be part of a passionate cricketing community.

In joining one of the world’s most active cricket clubs, female Members can be part of a community playing at Lord’s and other incredible venues, experiencing annual overseas tours, and fixtures around the country to suit varying lifestyles.

MCC has welcomed female Members since 1998 and has long been integral to the development of cricket as one of the world’s oldest and most famous cricket clubs and so has a vital role to play in boosting women’s and girls’ involvement in every part of the game.

Shrubsole, said: “I am excited to take on this new position with MCC at such a vital time for the growth of the women and girls’ game. MCC is actively seeking to increase its numbers of female Playing Members and welcomes cricketers playing regular club cricket or a higher level. Female membership is a great way to play an active role in the future of the game for women and girls, make new connections, and open future opportunities within the sport.”

Emma Marsh, Women’s Cricket Officer, at MCC said: “Part of my role is to promote our female playing membership and to try and encourage more women to join the Club. As a player myself, I have had first-hand experience of the benefits of playing for MCC – from experiencing overseas Tours, playing at Lord’s, to making friends and connections within the game – it’s incredibly rewarding.The Club is delighted to welcome Anya to this role, and we look forward to working closely with her to help grow the women’s and girls’ game.”

To get involved, anyone interested in joining MCC should contact the Club by emailing [email protected].