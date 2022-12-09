Argentina reach World Cup semi-final after dramatic penalty shoot out win.

Argentina held off a fight back from Netherlands to progress to the last four of the World Cup thanks to a 4-3 penalty win at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Lionel Messi- as has often been the case, set up Nahuel Molina for the first goal of the game. He took the ball as he if was going no where, before creating an angle and feeding Molina with a reverse pass who took a brilliant first touch before finishing off clinically.

He doubled the lead with a well taken penalty before the fightback from the Dutch started with substitute Wout Weghorst, scored twice including the last kick of the game to take into extra time. But Argentina would hold their nerves to secure the win.

Here are some of the moments from the Lusail stadium you might not have seen on television.

A small patch of Netherlands supporters in the stadium

The number of fans from Argentina in Doha is just quite remarkable and shows you that they have come in their numbers to help the team get over the line.

There were just a patch of Netherlands fans, just behind the post, and you could count them if you wanted to. The entire stadium was covered by a sea of light blue and white supporters who sang and danced throughout the game.

The whistles were on when the Netherlands had the ball and they immediately turned into chants and singing when Messi and his team took it back.

To win a tournament like the World Cup you need every detail and support you need. The fans were brilliant to help them win the Copa America a year ago and they will be quite key if they are to go all the way here.

Bob Marley music through out the first half break

The first half of games through out the World Cup has been packed with activities depending on which country is playing- but the quarter final game between Argentina and the Netherlands, they just allowed the music from legendary reggae artist Bob Marley to entertain the fans.

At the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam it is a tradition to start every game with a song from Bob Marley and last season Crystal Palace also adopted the Three Little Birds song even though they have barely used that this season at Selhurst.

The Argentine fans were in fine voices throughout the break as Messi had produced arguably the best reverse pass to set up Molina for the first goal of the game. So much drama would come after that though.

Emiliano Martinez and Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrate after the team's victory in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar

Walking Messi but effective Messi

One of the unique things about Messi is that he picks his moments in games. He doesn’t go about running around and trying to be involved in everything, he walks around a lot which probably doesn’t come up on television but the moment he receives the ball, he lowers his centre of gravity to make him stronger and then he just goes into an unstoppable gear were you either have to foul him or just allow him go.

For most of the second half he just looked like he wasn’t interested when the Netherlands passed the ball sideways but would take out about three players with a reverse pass or a body move. He deserved the man of the match.

A fan attempts to jump onto the pitch

As Messi threatened to tear the Netherlands into shreds after his goal from the spot, a fan ran onto the pitch and was brought down by the stewards. The man continued to try and fight his way out but the huge number of stewards did not allow him and he was overpowered and marshalled away before the play could continue.

Lionel Messi talks to Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium

Mateu Lahoz is the star man of all referees

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not a big fan of referee Mateu Lahoz and describes him as a referee who wants to always be the star of the show and he definitely was here at the Lusail stadium. He was hard and firm and never really gave away fouls unless he felt they were genuine fouls.