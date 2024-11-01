Arico pinching himself at pickleball's recent rise

Frank Arico has played a key role in pickleball's rise in popularity in the UK | Frank Arico has played a key role in pickleball's rise in popularity in the UK

Co-founder of Pickleball England, Arico has been playing the sport for almost a decade, having first been introduced to pickleball by friends.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Mohamed Hamza in Bolton

Frank Arico is thriving in the second act of his sporting life as he helps put on the biggest national championship yet.

Co-founder of Pickleball England, Arico has been playing the sport for almost a decade, having first been introduced to pickleball by friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And having played an instrumental role in the growth of pickleball since first picking up a paddle as a then-65-year-old, Arico expressed his pride for how far the sport has come.

"I started in 2016. I used to play table tennis once a week and one of my friends asked if I would like to try pickleball,” the Camberley native said.

“I went and I got hooked and have been playing it ever since.

"I’ve met a lot of wonderful people and as far as the game specifically, it’s the simplicity and lack of expense in setting up courts like squash or padel.

"To start a new sport at 65 is amazing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England.

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North West

Commenting on the sport’s ever-increasing popularity, Arico added: "The popularity and growth is unbelievable. Last year it was 500, this year 1100-odd and the English Open at Telford was the same.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s room for all. I witnessed something in Madrid a few months ago and to just think of it gives me goosebumps.

"They had a tournament for people with different disabilities and to see them hit a ball across the net and smile and all that happiness and joy was just amazing.

"Generally, sport in most cases is for the elite. Very few sports are done by just the everyday person who wants to have fun and exercise with friends.

"It was incredible to see. That’s pickleball."

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org