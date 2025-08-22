Army veteran shocked at achieving sixth world record ahead of Rugby World Cup

ChildFund Rugby

An Army veteran and former nurse admitted her shock at becoming the first wheelchair user to complete 10 ultra-marathons in 10 days as part of a mammoth fundraising effort ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Lexi Chambers travelled from Twickenham to Sunderland as part of the Race to the Rugby World Cup ahead of the city hosting the opening fixture between England and the USA at the Stadium of Light.

It is Chambers’ sixth world record using a non-sport wheelchair, and the former nurse undertook the challenge in aid of charity ChildFund Rugby, for whom she is an ambassador.

Chambers, who has fibromyalgia and complex regional pain syndrome, will also deliver the match ball for the opening match as England’s Red Roses look to win the world crown on home soil.

"It was overwhelming for a huge women's rugby fan to be selected to be a ChildFund Rugby Ambassador to undertake the Race to the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025,” she said.

“There couldn't be a bigger honour in continuing the Race to Rugby World Cup legacy, and I’m very pleased that I have done them proud today.

"I am also incredibly proud to have achieved my sixth world record using my non-sport, everyday wheelchair. I am actually a bit shocked that I have claimed a world-first by completing 10 ultra marathons in 10 days.

"This was incredibly challenging. There were so many hills to climb on the route and it was tough on my body, and I had to push myself to remember not to give up.

“Having the opportunity to connect with Pass It Back Coaches around the world across the challenge also helped me stay focused on completing my journey.”

Chambers’ aim is to raise both funds and awareness for ChildFund Rugby, which use the power of rugby to deliver change around gender equity, youth leadership, and inclusion.

The charity has been active since 2015 and has built a movement built on the sport’s values, helping young people in vulnerable situations develop social and emotional skills.

The funds raised by Chambers in particular will go towards helping girls and young women who face barriers to participating in sport, with the charity aiming to create opportunities for them to learn and lead through rugby.