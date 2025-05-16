Arsenal star's son bags Goal of the Season gong for viral goal

Matt Bristow | www.mattbristow.n

Sam Merson won the Huck Nets Goal of the Season award after his stunning strike went viral

Hanworth Villa’s Sam Merson praised his manager Simon Haughney for allowing him to play with freedom as he picked up the Huck Nets Goal of the Season award at the National Game Awards in association with Isuzu.

Merson, son of legendary Arsenal midfielder Paul, received the accolade for his stunning volley against Farnham Town earlier this season which then went viral on social media.

The forward perfectly controlled a long punt down field before pirouetting and volleying the ball into the net after it had popped over his shoulder.

Despite not being able to collect the award in person, director Dave Brown read out Merson’s acceptance speech, in which he said: “Thank you to all who voted for my goal.

“I am extremely proud to have received this award.

“I would like to thank Hanworth Villa and the fans for all their support over the last six seasons.

“I would also like to especially thank my manager Simon Haughney and his assistant Paul Thomas for giving me the freedom to play my game and attempt shots as I see fit without any criticism, even when they do not come off!

“That night against Farnham, the pass was floated up to me and my first thought was to get it under control.

“I had already seen the keeper was off his line and as I made the first touch, I was aware scoring was on, so I hit it goalwards knowing if it was on target, with the keeper where he was, it was on.

“And what a great feeling it was when it went in.

“The fallout from the goal and the socials associated with it has gone viral and it is a great feeling and one that has made me and my family all very proud.”

And Brown, who also works as a voluntary member of the ground staff at Hanworth Villa, who finished third in the Isthmian League South Central Division before missing out on promotion due to a 2-1 play-off final loss to Uxbridge, expressed how proud the club was of Merson and that the reaction on social media was a testament to how good the goal was.

“We love him,” said Brown.

“I cannot fault the man. He deserves everything he gets for this award. It went viral, people around the world have seen it, not just in the UK, but around the world! It is fantastic for him.

“He meant it from the moment the ball came to him, he knew he was going to score.

“He shoots with that level of confidence all the time, from anywhere too, whether it is outside the box or from odd angles.

“And his skill is that he hits the ball early, before anyone can get set, so it was no surprise to see him score and it is great for him to be recognised for it here today.”

The National Game Awards is a celebration of the non-league season - highlighting the community, fans, on-field, and off-field successes of the game outside of the English Football League.

The ceremony is held each year by the Non-League Paper, the UK's number one selling football title and the best place for your non-league news, with this year’s event held at Plough Lane - home of AFC Wimbledon.

