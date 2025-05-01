Ashleigh Gentle 'can't wait' to race after Gold Coast added to T100 World Tour

Ashleigh Gentle appeared on the podium three times last season, including winning in Singapore | James Mitchell/PTO

The inaugural Gold Coast T100 Triathlon weekend will take place over 21-22 March, 2026, with the pro swim leg slated for the world-famous Surfers Paradise Beach and the bike and run legs taking to the picturesque Gold Coast streets, including the oceanfront Esplanade.

Ashleigh Gentle admitted she 'can't wait' to race in Australia after the Gold Coast was announced as the newest event on the T100 Triathlon World Tour.

The T100 Tour is a global series for the world’s greatest endurance athletes with Queensland’s popular event destination chosen to sit alongside other iconic locations including Singapore, San Francisco, London, Lake Las Vegas, Vancouver, Dubai and Qatar after an agreement between the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and Events Management Queensland (EMQ).

Brisbane-born Gentle, who finished second in the 2024 T100 series, currently lives on the Gold Coast and could hardly contain her delight at the prospect of racing there.

She said: “The T100 Triathlon World Tour coming to the Gold Coast is incredibly exciting. Australia has been asking for an event for a long time, so to secure one on the Gold Coast in Queensland, the most perfect place to race a triathlon, is really exciting.

“I can’t wait to be able to race on home turf, in front of a home crowd and be able to experience the course with Gold Coasters and Australians.”

With its world-famous beaches, well-known landmarks and track record for delivering world-class multi-sport and sporting events, PTO CEO Sam Renouf said it was a no brainer to add the Gold Coast to the T100 World Tour calendar.

He said: “Whenever we’ve asked the triathlon community where they’d like us to add events, Australia is consistently at the top of the request list.

“So we are thrilled to be able to announce this long term agreement to host the T100 on the beautiful Gold Coast, and to accelerate the growth and visibility of triathlon in the build up to the hosting of the 2032 Olympics.”

EMQ Chairman Paul Donovan added: “We are delighted that the world’s greatest triathletes, including local favourite, Ashleigh Gentle, will kick start their T100 world championship aspirations here next year and that everyone will be able to come and watch and be inspired by these amazing sports stars.”

“It’s an absolute honour for the city to be chosen as host for T100 which will be followed by a mass participation triathlon where local, national and international amateur athletes can emulate their triathlon heroes in a Sprint and 100km triathlon and a variety of shorter distance events.

“This is one of the most exciting events to come to this city and is another opportunity to celebrate our sporting culture and passion ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.”

The two-day triathlon multisport festival will also include a mass participation 10km run as well as 100km (2km swim, 80km bike, 18km run) and Sprint distance triathlons for Age-group athletes, with the swim scheduled for the Gold Coast Broadwater and bike and run course to take in the city’s picturesque coastline.

The festival will also include the newly created National Club Championships, in partnership with AusTriathlon, the national governing body for triathlon in Australia.

Participants wanting to register their interest to take part in the event should visit https://www.t100triathlon.com/gold-coast/participate/