Ashleigh Gentle looks ahead to new T100 Triathlon World Tour season

The 34-year-old from Brisbane, Australia lay down an all-or-nothing display at the final race in Dubai last year, only to narrowly miss out on taking the inaugural T100 Triathlon World Tour title.

Ashleigh Gentle is on the hunt to banish her T100 finale demons in the opening race of the 2025 season.

After a strong swim and cycle leg, she was reduced to walking on her run, in what was a brutal end to her fight for the crown.

But with a new season ready to take off in Singapore from 5-6 April, Gentle revealed that last year's close encounter has only fuelled her desire for victory even more.

"Dubai was a bit of a missed opportunity, because I definitely feel like I should have won that race," she said.

"I just felt like I had such good momentum and I felt like the training that I'd been doing indicated that I could be running really fast run.

"That was pretty much the worst-case scenario. But it's just what happens.

"Those are the moments you learn from. I'll try not to think about it too much, but it's definitely fire in the belly for this year."

Gentle ended her 2024 T100 season in second place overall, just 28 points behind victor Taylor Knibb, with wins in Singapore and London.

Having already 'exceeded expectations', Gentle now knows what she is capable of in the year ahead.

"I think the T100 Tour last year played out somewhat to my expectations," she said.

"I knew that it would be a really difficult series. I knew that it would be hard-fought.

"I was able to dig deeper than I thought I would be able to. So, in that regard, I exceeded some expectations of myself.

"It's really motivating for me to see that side of myself and know that I'm still willing to put 100% in it and still look for ways to be faster this year."

Gentle heads into the first race of the season in Singapore looking for a hat-trick of wins in the country after winning the PTO Tour event there in 2023 before backing it up with T100 victory a year later.

The Australian is under no assumption that a three-peat will be easy but hopes that her hot weather training in Queensland can give her the edge she needs to stand on top of the podium once more.

"It would definitely hurt me to lose the title of Singapore champion," she said.

"The advantage I have this year is that I've done the last two iterations of the race and I have won both races as well.

"Singapore is definitely one of the hardest races on the circuit.

"It's one that you have to definitely train pretty specifically for. You have to be ready for the heat and humidity.

"I like the heat, so it gives me motivation to go into a race like Singapore because I feel like I can thrive and hopefully other athletes can hurt a little bit more than me."

The second season of the 9-leg T100 Triathlon World Tour starts in Singapore this weekend. Watch the world’s best female and male triathletes race live on Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland, or on PTO+ from anywhere. The women start at 0715 UK on Saturday 5 April; the men start at 0815 UK on Sunday 6 April. More information at www.T100Triathlon.com