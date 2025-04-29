Askew named Official of the Year at LTA Tennis Awards after stellar 2024

Askew worked at Roland Garros for the first time last year | LTA

Jack Askew was recognised after umpiring at multiple Grand Slams

By Megan Armitage, Sportsbeat

Aspatria's Jack Askew has been named Official of the Year at the prestigious 2025 LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus.

The tennis lover, received the top prize at the awards, which were held at the National Tennis Centre in Roehampton, following an impressive year of dedication to the sport. Having qualified as an Umpire at a student course at Loughborough University in 2017, Askew has risen up the ranks.

An incredible 2024, saw him work as a line umpire for the first time at Roland Garros, as well as chairing a total of 120 professional matches, including the Girl's Singles Final at Wimbledon in 2024.

The awards were hosted by the LTA's head of men’s tennis Leon Smith who said: "It was such a great day at the National Tennis Centre, and amazing to see all the finalists come together. Hearing their stories during the awards and learning about the impact they've had on tennis and padel was honestly so inspiring.

"It was also really humbling to find out about all the brilliant work going on in clubs, parks, schools, venues, and communities across the country. It was wonderful to be able to recognise everything they’ve done — all of which helps bring the LTA’s vision of ‘tennis opened up’ to life. I can’t wait to see what they do next."

The annual LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus, highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements and contributions of people in tennis and padel across Britain. First launched in 2015 by former LTA president Cathie Sabin OBE, over the past ten years, the awards have illustrated the depth of service and talent within the tennis community and serve as an inspiration to others to get involved in the game.

The winners, selected from more than 2,000 nominations across 25 different categories, were all acknowledged for their outstanding contribution to tennis in 2024. Speaking at the event, President of the LTA Sandi Procter, said: "The ceremony is a celebration of the people that make our sport so special.

"I have always been passionate about grassroots, and the LTA awards are our way of highlighting the extraordinary contribution of individuals and venues across Britain. The dedication of all the winners, and runners-up too, is unbelievable."

To find out more information about the LTA Tennis Awards, presented by Lexus or for information on how to play, coach, volunteer or officiate in tennis, head to: The Official Home of Tennis For Britain | LTA