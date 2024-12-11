Aspiring football coaches given opportunity to coach at Wembley alongside Lee Carsley

Chase

Two aspiring football coaches were given the chance of a lifetime this weekend after being invited to Wembley to run a coaching session alongside England Men's Under 21s Head Coach, Lee Carsley.

Craig Baker and Shahla Khaliqiar, beneficiaries of the Chase football coaching programme, met on the hallowed turf of Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

Carsley provided words of wisdom and several top coaching tips before the trio ran a series of drills alongside former England internationals Karen Carney, Tony Adams and Dion Dublin.

Khaliqiar said: "Growing up around London as a big football fan, Wembley has always been iconic to me.“

To get the opportunity to step onto the pitch and develop my coaching skills here has been nothing short of a dream come true.

“Through the Chase football coaching programme, I have had the chance to gain my coaching badges, expand my knowledge and enhance my skills.

“It’s been an incredible experience that has given me the tools to take my coaching journey to the next level.”

As Official Banking Partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, Chase is providing fully funded access to 2,900 introductory coaching qualifications and 85 professional coaching bursaries across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

Through the programme, Chase is helping more individuals where cost is a barrier to unlock their potential, as well as increasing representation in coaching to inspire future generations and helping to build pathways towards employment.

Baker added: “It’s a once in a lifetime experience to step onto the grass at Wembley, learn from an inspirational figure like Lee Carsley and hear about his coaching journey first hand.“

The Chase football coaching programme has fuelled my passion for coaching and given me brilliant transferrable skills for the future. I’m really grateful to be given this chance and the opportunity to progress my career in coaching.”

Research from YouGov, commissioned by Chase, revealed that the cost of qualifications and the fear of not being accepted were the biggest barriers for people from under resourced communities in the UK getting into coaching, with 45% saying that financial support would make them more likely to continue through the coaching pathway.

On top of this, existing coaches believe that coaching can be a gateway to transferable skills that lead to future employment, with three in four saying their qualification has helped them develop key skills, and 62% believing it has made them more employable.

Carsley said: “It has been brilliant meeting Craig and Shahla to hear about the positive impact the Chase football coaching programme has had on them.

“Coaching has allowed me to develop so many skills that can be used beyond the pitch, so it’s great that Chase is providing people with more opportunities, and I’d encourage anyone interested to apply."

Deborah Keay, Chief Marketing Officer at Chase, added: “At the heart of our partnerships with the Home Nations Football Associations is a commitment to help individuals where cost is a barrier to unlock their potential.

"Through our Chase football coaching programme, we aim to support people on their coaching journey by removing barriers to entry, so they can develop key life skills and boost their employability - both on and off the pitch. It's great to see beneficiaries of the programme put into practice what they've learnt so far, and we hope it inspires others to take part."

For more information on the Chase football coaching programme, visit: https://www.chase.co.uk/gb/en/chase-football-coaching-programme/