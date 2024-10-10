Japan v Scotland WXV 2 2024 | World Rugby

Scotland head into a winner-takes-all showdown with Australia this weekend in the hope of cementing their status as one of the top teams in the world.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrone Holmes believes a successful defence of Scotland’s WXV 2 title would be the ‘cherry on top’ for a side that has smashed through their fair share of glass ceilings in recent years, writes Lucy Wilde.

Scotland head into the final round with two wins from two and inflicted a 19-13 defeat on Japan last time out to extend their unbeaten run to five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assistant coach Holmes insists the side are raring to go as they face Australia in a winner-takes-all finale in Cape Town on Saturday, and that their ‘winning mentality’ could be the crux of their success on the main stage once again.

“Championships aren’t won on mediocre performances and to retain titles you need even bigger performances,” Holmes said.

“I believe this team has it in them. I have seen huge performances and we have done it when it counts in games such as World Cup qualifiers, so I have faith in the team that they can get the job done.”

Scotland sit second in the table ahead of the final round of matches, three points behind Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took them less than three minutes to take the lead against Japan, and while Holmes admitted the performance was far from perfect, he is confident the takeaways have been largely positive.

“The last two performances, although not perfect, have added to the confidence levels and if we can go out there and be confident then there is a special performance waiting to be uncovered,” he said.

“To take a shutout against Italy [19-0] was good, they are no slouches and a class attacking side, so the focus going into Australia will be being switched on for 80 minutes.”

Australia enter the showdown riding high after overcoming South Africa in a thrilling encounter that ended 33-26, and Scotland are not underestimating what it will take to claim the crown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Listen, it is going to need to be a special performance on both sides of the ball to win,” said Holmes. “Australia are a big side who like to move the ball and they have a few individuals who are exceptional.

“We definitely need to have confidence in our processes and our roles so we can go out there and be physical and really clinical.

“It’s going to take a performance like we produced against France in the Six Nations because France were big and physical and moved the ball well and Australia will be similar.

“If we can find something in the middle of that and our high tackle percentage against Wales, we could make things very, very difficult for Australia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmes has been part of the coaching squad since 2020 and credits Scotland’s unrelenting drive to improve as a key factor in their rapid transition from perpetual underdogs to ‘one’s to watch’.

If Scotland overcome Australia this weekend, they will write themselves into the history books as the first Scottish rugby team to have defended a title in more than a century - an accolade Holmes is certain is within reach.

“It would be incredible [to defend the title],” he said. “This squad has broken record after record in the last couple of years and a win here would definitely be the cherry on top.

“Winning silverware is what it is about at the end of the day and the chance doesn’t come round often, but we have got an opportunity to go and do that and I want the girls to go out and grab it – that’s the plan.”