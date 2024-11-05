Audibert enjoys day to remember at pickleball national championships

Pickleball England/Paul Currie

Marcia Audibert won silver at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton

Brighton's Marcia Audibert had a day to remember after taking home silver at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals in Bolton.

Partnered with Tracy Walker, Audibert finished runner-up in the Women's Doubles Open 50+, narrowly missing out on gold in a hard-fought final against Anna Linton and Julie Mac.

But having medalled with distinction in Bolton, Audibert revealed that the day will live long in the memory.

"It's our second tournament together," she said. "We were really happy to play together. We played some really good games and we've really enjoyed it.

"We've had a really nice time. It's really pretty here, a bit chilly but it's been fun!"

Pickleball is a racket sport which sees players compete using paddles and a perforated plastic ball.

The sport is played both indoors and outdoors, and was invented in 1965 as a children's backyard game in the United States but is a fast-growing sport for all ages across England

Taking place from Thursday 31 October to Sunday 3 November at Bolton Arena, the 2024 Skechers English Nationals comprises four days of high-level competition, with a record number of 1,111 pickleball players competing in the North-west.

Audibert ranks as one of the top pickleball players in the nation, with her exploits in Bolton putting her in a strong position to win selection to the inaugural European Championships in Southampton later this year.

She added: "It's really nice that we're all in the same place and that we've got some really tough players.

"Everyone's come to watch the players and the senior and the wheelchair players and it's been really inclusive.

"There're a lot of ladies in the pool that are very close in level so all of us will be happy if we're selected but we would totally understand if not.

"It's a tough decision and it's quite close. We'll be happy to be selected and happy just to watch.

"Playing tournaments is really fun but the day-to-day of practicing with friends and going to club nights is really important.

"It gets you out there and keeps you busy."

Pickleball England has announced a record number of over 1,000 players competing at the 2024 Skechers English Nationals. The tournament takes place from the 31st October - 3rd November at Bolton Arena and is the second largest national pickleball event. For more information, visit www.pickleballengland.org