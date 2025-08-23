Aussie teenager Halse defies nerves to lead Wallaroos to World Cup win

World Rugby

Teenager Caitlyn Halse defied nerves to score twice on Women’s Rugby World Cup debut as Australia registered a record 73-0 win over Samoa.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teenager Caitlyn Halse defied nerves to score twice on Women’s Rugby World Cup debut as Australia registered a record 73-0 win over Samoa.

Desiree Miller scored the first hat-trick of the tournament, with the 18-year-old Halse and replacement Adiana Talakai each dotting down twice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samoa saw opportunities to get on the scoresheet go begging and before Melina Grace Salale was sent off late on to compound their difficult return to the World Cup stage after 11 years away.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking going out there, seeing so many fans but once I got my hands on the ball I was good to go,” Halse said.

“I had a couple of the older girls get around me, and calm me down and then I was straight into the game and got my hands on the ball.

“The girls try to keep me humble and playing to my strengths, utilising the girls around me is what I do best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wallaroos dominated from the get-go with Katalina Amosa dotting down from a rolling maul in the second minute.

Miller was the next to score in the sixth minute before Halse weaved her way through gaps to the try-line.

Emily Chancellor then finished off a patient move for Australia before Eva Karpani added a fifth in the 21st minute as Samoa were unable to establish themselves in the game.

Halse further showed her skill by recycling the ball from the ground as it eventually found Miller on the wing for her second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lutia Col Aumua dropped the ball from an Australia kick to hand the Wallaroos possession, and Miller needed no second invitation as she earned a hat-trick in the space of 27 minutes.

Samoa ended the half on top, but Drenna Falaniko and Harmony Vatau’s desire to go the most direct route to the try line saw them meet only bodies in defence as Australia went into the break 45-0 ahead.

The Manusina were spurred on in the second half and finally crossed the whitewash as the crowd went into raptures, only for it to be disallowed as the ball was dropped by Falaniko before the line.

Eventually, Australia’s pressure told as Cecilia Smith and Talakai became the sixth and seventh players to score for Australia before Halse finished off the day. Halse added: “I think we might have let the foot off the throat in the middle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think we should be incredibly proud of our defensive efforts, to play 80 minutes and not get a point scored on us especially against a team like Samoa.”

With more than 330,000 tickets already sold, and prices starting at just £5 for children and £10 for adults, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com