Austin O'Connor storms to second place on day four of Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Austin O'Connor riding COLORADO BLUE during the cross country phase of the Defender Burghley Horse Trials, in the park land surrounding Burghley House near Stamford in Lincolnshire in the UK between 3rd - 7th September 2025 | Defender Burghley Horse Trials / Peter Nixon

The Irishman and Olympian took both Sixmilewater and Colorado Blue to the famed 5* event and it was on the latter that O'Connor delivered a riding masterclass, with his time of 11 minutes and 26 seconds bested only by defending champion Ros Canter.

Austin O'Connor wowed the crowd by storming to second place on day four of the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials after an impressive showing in the cross-country course.

It was aboard Colorado Blue that O'Connor claimed the first Irish 5* star win for 58 years by emerging triumphant at the 2023 Maryland Horse Trials and he insisted that his efforts in Stamford owe it all to his trusty steed.

"He was great. He’s unbelievable, isn’t he?," gushed O'Connor. "I don’t know how Ros felt but I felt that was tough going out there today.

"It’s one of the toughest I’ve done without a doubt and he had to be at his very best but he was super. To me the course lacked a bit of rhythm here and there but that’s cross-country and you and the horse have to go to plan B but he galloped home and across the line and I couldn’t ask for anymore.

"The first horse I was over the moon with and that was purely an educational round so it was a different ball game and a different job."

This year's cross-country at Defender Burghley has proved to be the bane of even the most seasoned rider.

With 2022 champion Piggy March eliminated and plenty of penalties picked up, O'Connor and Colorado Blue were just one of a handful of combinations to clear the round, with the pair coming just two seconds short of Derek di Grazia's optimum completion time of 11 minutes and 24 seconds.

With just the show jumping left to tackle, O'Connor is as best placed as anyone to claim top prize but the Irishman insists the pressure is off.

"I’m relaxed now," he added. "Whatever happens, I’ve said all week that the horse owes me absolutely nothing and we’re at the point now where we can enjoy it.

"What I do know is that he loves giving me his best. If it’s not good enough it’s not good enough on the day but the main thing is that he’s fit and healthy and comes out tomorrow."

