An Australian Olympic breakdancer, who recently found herself at the centre of controversy over her routine, has finally spoken out after enduring widespread ridicule online. Rachael Gunn, who became the target of harsh criticism and memes across social media, described the attacks as "devastating."

The 36-year-old Sydney university professor who recently made her debut at the Paris Olympics with a stage name Raygun, said she "worked her butt off" to prepare for the competition but "did not realise it would also open the door to so much hate."

Her routine, which featured a move dubbed the “kangaroo dance”, also became the subject of parodies on late-night TV in the United States. During the competition, the athlete failed to score any points, leading to widespread criticism.

Her statement comes as a petition questioning her background and qualifications has garnered more than 55,000 signatures. The petition accuses her of "manipulating the selection process for her own advantage" and raises concerns about the "fairness and integrity of the process."

However, these accusations, including claims that her husband was involved as one of the judges in the Olympic selection process, have been debunked since the petition was launched. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has also strongly criticised the petition, saying that it "contained numerous falsehoods" and amounted to "bullying and harassment and is defamatory".

In a video posted on her Instagram account, she said: “I’m glad I could bring some joy into your lives that’s what I hoped but I didn’t realise that would also open the door to so much hate which has frankly, been devastating.

“When I went out there, I had fun but I did take it very seriously. I worked by butt off preparing for the Olympics and gave my all, truly and I’m honoured to have been a part of the Australian Olympics team and to be breaking’s (breakdancing) Olympic debut.”

She also urged everyone who criticised her to “refer to the recent statement by the AOC”. She also pleaded the press to stop “harassing my family, my friends and the Australian breaking community and the broader street dance community.” She added: “Everyone has been through a lot as a result of this so I’m asking you to respect their privacy.”

On Thursday, Change.org, who published the petition demanding Gunn be held "accountable" introduced the following banner over it. It read: "This petition is under review by moderators who enforce our Community Guidelines. We have received flags from our users that the facts in this petition may be contested. You should consider researching this issue before signing."

Breakdancing or officially known as “breaking” will no longer be included in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics to tailor the sports lineup to the host city’s interests and audience preferences.