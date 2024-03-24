Peter Angelos.

Baltimore Orioles owner Peter Angelos has died at the age of 94.

“Today, Peter G. Angelos passed away quietly at the age of 94,” the Orioles said in a statement. “Mr. Angelos had been ill for several years, and the family thanks the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years.

“It was Mr. Angelos’ wish to have a private burial, and the family asks for understanding as they honor that request. Donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers.”

The lawyer assembled a collection of investors to take over the Major League Baseball side back in 1993. His son, John, has been in charge since 2020 following the deterioration of his father’s health.

Angelos agreed to sell the team to David Rubenstein in January of this year in a deal worth $1.725 billion, which is still awaiting approval.

Rubenstein has said in a statement: “I offer my deepest condolences to the Angelos family on the passing of Peter Angelos.

“Peter made an indelible mark first in business and then in baseball. The city of Baltimore owes him a debt of gratitude for his stewardship of the Orioles across three decades and for positioning the team for great success.”

Angelos was born in Pitsburg on 4th July, 1929, and grew up in Baltimore. He married Georgia Kousouris in 1966 and they had two sons, John and Louis.