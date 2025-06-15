Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre named College Player of the Year at Tennis Black List awards

LTA

Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre has been recognised with the College Player award at this year's edition of the Tennis Black List awards.

A collegiate tennis player from Nigeria was among those celebrated at this year's edition of the Tennis Black List awards.

Barakat Oyinlomo Quadre has just finished her junior year at Florida International University in Miami, Florida and has had a sparkling college career this far, racking up accolades such as Freshman of the Year, multiple Conference Player of the Year and First Team awards and leading her team to the conference title all 3 of her years in college so far.

For her achievements, the Lekki native has been recognised with the College Player award at this year's edition of the Tennis Black List awards, presented in association with Dante Talent and held during the HSBC Championships at The Queen's Club, London on the 11th of June, supported by the LTA.

She is one of two names to receive the College Player award, the other being South African Khololwam ‘Kholo’ Montsi.

Tennis Black List is the global celebration of Black and mixed black excellence across the game — spotlighting the unsung, the visionary and the next generation of changemakers.

Taking place in the run up to The Championships at Wimbledon, the Tennis Black List recognises the contributions of individuals and organisations from grassroots level up to the professional game in Britain and internationally.

It follows the example set by the successful and respected Football Black List, created by Leon Mann MBE and Rodney Hinds, and Rugby Black List which have demonstrated the power that celebrating black excellence can achieve in sport.

The event was an opportunity to inspire the next generation in the tennis community, with the commitment shown by the winners on and off the court.

Previous award winners at the Tennis Black List Awards include the likes of Venus Williams and Yannick Noah.

Awards were handed out in ten categories across the evening at the ceremony, with several recipients present at the The Queen’s Club.

Founders Anne-Marie Batson and Richard Sackey Addo said: “This movement is about legacy. Tennis Black List is creating space for Black and mixed-black heritage excellence to be seen, honoured and remembered across all areas of tennis. We are building a global legacy that makes space for what is next.”

Launched in 2022; Tennis Black List is the only global platform dedicated to celebrating and documenting Black and mixed-black impact in tennis — from grassroots organisers to elite players. A movement rooted in recognition, legacy, and cultural celebration.