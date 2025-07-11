Barcelona target Man United forward after failed bids at Liverpool and Bilbao

Rashford played half a season on loan for Aston Villa.

Barcelona are set to approach Manchester United over Marcus Rashford after Hansi Flick gave the greenlight.

The Catalan side have made Rashford their top priority this transfer window, after failed pursuits of Liverpool winger Luis Diaz and Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams. The 27-year old striker is reportedly keen on the move.

The English forward came up from the Manchester United academy, and scored braces on both his first team and Premier League debut in 2016. However, Rashford has fallen out of favour and has been frozen out of the current United team, with manager Ruben Amorin making it clear that the 27-year-old isn’t part of United’s current plans.

Rashford was dropped from the squad in December before being sent out on loan to Aston Villa in January, where he got 4 G/A in 10 league games. The Midlands club didn’t decide to trigger his £40 million release clause.

Rashford made 287 appearances for the Red Devils, but said it's time for a new challenge.

Yesterday, Rashford was seen arriving at Carrington training mere minutes after Amorin left to train alone, leading people to speculate that he might be staying.

The English forward had his shirt number taken by new signing Matheus Cunha, who will be the new No10 for the Red Devils.

It’s a sad end for Rashford’s career at United, who was tipped by many to be a club legend, made 287 appearances and scored 87 goals for the club.