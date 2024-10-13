Barclays Women's Championship: Newcastle beat Sunderland as Birmingham go top

Newcastle beat Sunderland in front of a record crowd for the women's Tyne-Wear derby | Getty Images

Three teams are all level on 13 points at the top of the Barclays Women’s Championship

Beth Lumsden bagged a brace to lead Newcastle United to a well-earned 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear Derby.

Elsewhere, Emily Syme struck a late winner deep into added time to secure all three points for Bristol City against Blackburn Rovers while London City Lionesses emerged 2-0 winners over Charlton Athletic at Hayes Lanes.

In the Hampshire derby, Southampton soared to an emphatic 5-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Double delight for Lumsden

Beth Lumsden's brace propelled Newcastle United to a 2-1 victory over Sunderland in the Barclays Women's Championship's first-ever Tyne-Wear derby.

More than 14,000 tickets were sold for the game at the Stadium of Light, and the two sides did not disappoint, trading several exchanges as they searched for the opener.

But it was Newcastle that took the lead in the battle between Tyne and Wear when Lumsden cut in from the left before confidently placing her shot high and into the net.

Lumsden added a second after 49 minutes from a corner when her in-swinging delivery found its way past Demi Lanbourne to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.

Sunderland pulled one back through Emily Scarr when she tapped in Natasha Fenton's deep cross in the 78th minute but her effort would prove to be a mere consolation as Newcastle claimed all three points and bragging rights.

Syme sinks Rovers

Emily Syme netted a late winner to break Blackburn Rovers' hearts as Bristol City emerged 2-1 winners at Ashton Gate.

The Robins took the lead after just two minutes when Lexi Lloyd-Smith found the net after ghosting past the Blackburn defence and they would have had a second had Amy Rodgers' rocket not been denied by the crossbar.

Blackburn came close to a first-half equaliser through Maria Edwards' powerful drive, only to be brilliantly denied by goalkeeper Fran Bentley as Bristol City entered the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

Rovers patiently probed the Bristol City backline as the second half went on and their persistence looked to be rewarded when Edwards found the net to pull one back in the 77th minute.

With both sides in search of an equaliser, it was Jemima Dahou's turn to be denied by the woodwork as her 30-yard free-kick rattled the crossbar before Syme's brilliant effort from outside the box found the net deep in the third minute of injury time.

Lionesses overcome Addicks

Goals from Isobel Goodwin and Sofia Jakobsson saw London City Lionesses hand Charlton Athletic their first defeat of the season as the Lionesses won 2-0.

Charlton's Bethan Roe came close to opening the scoring mere seconds into the match, only for her effort to be denied by the woodwork.

At the other end of the pitch, Jakobsson saw her 20th-minute effort charged down en route to the net, with Goodwin's difficult header clipping the bar for a goal kick 15 minutes later.

Despite both sides trading blows in a tense first half, it was all square at the break.

Goodwin put the Lionesses in front not long after the restart, expertly arriving at the back post to head home in the 54th minute.

Jakobsson doubled the hosts' lead with a composed finish after being put through on goal a quarter of an hour later, condemning Charlton to a 2-0 defeat and ending the visitors' impressive unbeaten away streak in the league of 539 days.

The victory also moved the Lionesses above their local rivals to sit second in the table and behind Birmingham only on goal difference.

Saints smother Pompey

Rianna Dean notched a double to power Southampton to a resounding 5-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Saints took the lead in the 41st minute when loanee Freya Gregory's low cross was deflected in by Portsmouth's Riva Casley.

The visitors doubled their advantage not long after the restart when Meg Collett ghosted through to finish at the near post.

Casley came close to redemption with seven minutes left on the clock, only to head over from a corner before Southampton fired in three goals in quick succession, with Molly Pike finding the net either side of Dean's brace to condemn Portsmouth to a 5-0 defeat.

The result means Portsmouth remain in search of a first-ever win in the Barclays Women's Championship while Southampton moved up to third.

Blues go top with Friday night delight

Simone Magill's penalty powered Birmingham City to the top of the BWC table with a 2-1 win over Sheffield United.

The game under the lights at Bramall Lane came alive just three minutes in when Neve Herron headed home from a corner.

The Blades responded well as Ellen Molloy equalised in the 24th minute as she worked her way around Birmingham's defenders to slot home.

The sides were locked at 1-1 until Simone Magill's confidently-struck penalty confirmed the win for the visitors in the 84th minute.

It means Birmingham end the weekend top of the tree, ahead of London City Lionesses and Charlton on goal difference.