Bare knuckle fighting championships in Newcastle: Tickets on sale

BKFC is the fastest growing combat sports promotion in the World Utilita Arena will welcome BKFC for first event in the city Heavyweight Title on the line in night of epic fights Geordie Aaron Chalmers to make his BKFC debut

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) has today announced the release of tickets for its next UK event, with Newcastle’s Utilita Arena welcoming the promotion on Saturday 2nd November.

The fastest growing combat sports promotion on the planet continues its UK expansion after its most recent show in Coventry, which crowned the inaugural BKFC UK Welterweight World Champion, when Connor Tierney beat Jonny Graham in an instant classic.

Newcastle's Utilita Arena is set to host the next installment of UK Bare Knuckle action; headlined by Agi Faulkner vs David Oscar in a bout for the inaugural BKFC European Heavyweight Title. The co-main event also offers spectators an exciting domestic clash, with Matthew Hodgson taking on Conor Cooke for the vacant BKFC UK Light Heavyweight Title.

BKFC

Alongside the main events of the evening, the card features the highly anticipated BKFC debut of boxer, MMA fighter, and reality TV star, Aaron Chalmers. The Newcastle local, who recently inked a multi-fight deal with the promotion, boasts an impressive 5-2 MMA record and in 2023 shared the boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather.

The promotion places enormous importance on fighter safety and matches its competitors accordingly. Each contest in the organization has four referees, with owner, David Feldman, investing heavily in additional medical professionals at ringside to ensure that those in the heat of battle receive the care they deserve.

However, while safety is of paramount importance, the protocols don’t take away from the excitement that takes place under the lights.

David Feldman, Founder & President at BKFC, commented:

“Newcastle is a city known for its love of sport, and for its incredible fans. We’re excited to bring the fastest growing combat sport in the world to their doorstep. We know they’re going to love it!”

“The Utilita is an amazing arena, which has hosted some incredible combat sports events in recent years. We have some exciting fights already confirmed, with big local talent getting their chance to shine on the biggest stage in the sport.”

To purchase tickets for the actionpacked evening, please visit the official link, here.