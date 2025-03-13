Barry McGuigan predicts Lauren Price will become multi-weight world champion

User (UGC) Submitted

Barry McGuigan has claimed Lauren Price has all of the tools to become a multiple weight world champion.

Price defeated British rival Natasha Jonas on points to become unified champion in the welterweight division.

The Welsh Olympian, who now holds the WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO and Ring Magazine belts, is destined to create history in the sport, according to McGuigan.

Speaking on the fight itself, he told gambleonline.net: “I thought she would win on the points. The interesting thing is how physically strong she is. Lauren is a fantastic athlete, and she was good at football, representing Wales which is similar to Katie Taylor doing the same for the Republic of Ireland.

“Lauren Price looks formidable but Natasha is 40 years old so it was a predictable win. It was pretty wide on the scorecard which is no surprise. We had Caroline Dubois on the undercard, so I was focused on Caroline.

"I don’t go out and watch any other fights, I just help Caroline, wrap her hands, go and watch the fight and then I go. As soon as it is finished, I leave and go home.

“I thought what would happen did happen and turned out to be a decision win. There’s no doubt that Lauren Price is a very good athlete and is a world champion already and has unified.

"The only thing I would say is, I am surprised she didn’t punch harder in the fight. If she can sit down on her shots more then Lauren will go far.

“She’s going to go on and win more world titles, there is no question about that. She’s a talented kid.”