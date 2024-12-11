Basketball's Irene Oboavwoduo finishes third in SportsAid’s One-to-Watch Award

SportsAid

The 16-year-old, from West Gorton in Manchester, has enjoyed an outstanding 2024

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basketball star Irene Oboavwoduo never could have imagined she would be one of 10 nominees for SportsAid’s prestigious One-to-Watch Award, so finishing third came as a massive shock. The 16-year-old, from West Gorton in Manchester, has enjoyed an outstanding 2024, captaining England to U16 Four Nations gold and claiming the tournament’s MVP award for her performances.

Irene was surprised to be presented with her third-place plaque by her mum Judith during a training session with her Manchester Mystics team-mates at the Manchester Basketball Centre. The annual Award, supported by Aldi, the charity’s Official Supermarket Partner, recognises Britain’s brightest young sporting prospects and has been running since 2006 with previous winners including Olympic champions Tom Daley and Alex Yee and Paralympic gold medallist Hollie Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top 10 athletes were selected from around 1,000 rising stars, supported by SportsAid, across more than 60 different sports in 2024. And Irene explained how honoured she felt to be recognised for her efforts as she now sets her sights on making it Stateside in the US college game.

“It is really exciting to finish third,” said Irene. “I didn’t think I would even make it into the top 10 so this is really special. I was shocked and honoured. There are all these amazing athletes who have achieved so much in their sports over the course of the year. So I’m really proud of myself to be recognised in the top 10 through all the hard work I have put in.

“It’s really an honour, all the people who have won it, like Tom Daley and Jodie Williams, all those amazing athletes, it really shows the talent and level I’ve been nominated for. It gives me more motivation to carry on and progress in my sport.”

Loading....

That Irene has achieved this as a basketball player is testament to her performances, with the sport still more popular in Europe and across in the States than in Britain. In America, in particular, its popularity has skyrocketed with WNBA newcomer Caitlin Clark quickly establishing herself as one of the biggest sports stars on the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clark made her name playing college basketball in Iowa, and Irene, who was selected as one of the best five U17s in the country at the inaugural Queens of the Court tournament earlier this year, is now looking at following that pathway as she aims to take her game to the next level across the Atlantic while continuing her education.

Irene added: “I still have a year and a half before I would go. I’m 16 and would go when I’m 18. I haven’t singled out anywhere in particular I would like to go, but I have family in America so I’d like to be kind of near there. I think they are in Memphis.

“It’s something that I’ve been really looking into since the start of the season and following all the games and the level of basketball. I am looking at how I can adapt and change my style of play to theirs.

“I need to play well in England and show my talent. I need to show that talent across in America through scouting opportunities and college applications. It’s about dominating the English league here and you have clips you show over there for them to recruit you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irene, who has been supported by SportsAid over the last two years, is hugely thankful for the support of her family as she pursues her basketball ambitions. Her mum Judith and dad Jude also have to manage the footballing commitments of her older brother Justin and younger sister Jane who both play for Manchester City and England.

“Family is a big part of who I am today – always wanting [me] to do well,” said Irene. “You just love sharing, even though it’s different sports, we will always find interests because we all just strive to be a better player, be a better person. In future years, I’d like to be part of the Olympic squad, the GB women’s team. I’d also like to be a good child of God and a good person all-around so that younger players and people look up to me.”

SportsAid’s annual One-to-Watch Award is supported by Aldi – the charity’s Official Supermarket Partner. Each of the top 10 shortlisted athletes have received cash boosts and special in-person visits at their training environments to celebrate their achievements.