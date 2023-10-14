The Bath Half marathon, which sees around 7,000 participate is almost upon us. Here’s all you need to know

Thousands of runners are gearing up to run the Balf Half Marathon 2023. The race, which lasts for 13.1 miles (21 kilometres), isn’t for the lighthearted and will be held on Sunday, October 15.

The popular run is normally held on the second or third Sunday in March, but has been moved in recent years. It has been held almost every year since 1982. It is also the largest one-day charity fundraising event in South West England.

Since the half marathon’s inception in 1982, there has only been two years since it has been held, meaning next year will be a landmark year for the race. In 2018, it was cancelled due to snow and in 2021, it was called off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year saw Ethiopian runner Kadar Omar win, with a very impressive time of 1:05:04, and in the women’s category, Atsede Gidey raced home with a time of 1:11:54. In the female category, a person from the UK has won ever since Kenyan Lenah Jerotich did in 2016.

Bath Half Marathon road closures:

A4 dual carriageway, A4 Newbridge Road, A36 Lower

Bristol Road, Ambury, Broad Quay, Charles Street,

Chapel Row, Charlotte Street, Churchill Bridge,

Churchill Bridge Gyratory, Claverton Street

eastbound, Corn Street, Darlington Street, Green Park

Road, Lower Bristol Road, Marlborough Lane, Midland

Bridge Road, Midland Road, Monmouth Place,

Newbridge Road, Pinesway, Pulteney Road, Queen

Square, Queen Square Place, Rossiter Road, Sydney

Place, Upper Bristol Road & Windsor Bridge Road.

When does the Bath Half Marathon start?

The race has three different wave times. The white wave is the earliest, starting at 10:20am, the green wave comes next at 10:40am and the last wave to start is the orange wave, which begins at 11am.

Bath Half Marathon route

