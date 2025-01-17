Bath must head to Dublin with no fear of Leinster, says Ojo

Ojo is part of a 34-strong TV team delivering the Champions and Challenge Cup for Premier Sports, the new broadcasters of international club rugby's premier competitions. | Â©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Bath head to Aviva Stadium needing to end Leinster’s seven-year unbeaten streak in the pool stages if they are to have any hope of reaching the last 16

Bath must head to Dublin with no fear for their huge Investec Champions Cup encounter with Leinster according to former England winger and Premier Sports pundit Topsy Ojo.

Finn Russell pulled the strings as the current Premiership leaders picked up a first win of the competition against Clermont at the weekend, but they now face the daunting challenge of travelling to the Aviva Stadium.

They will take on a Leinster team who have made the last three finals in this tournament, and are unbeaten in the pool stages since 2018.

To be sure of a place in the last 16, Bath need to end that streak, but Ojo believes the complete nature of the side gives them a chance for the match that kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday and will be shown live on Premier Sports.

“They had a slow start in the competition but they are flying high in the Premiership, they have an international calibre squad,” said Ojo, who is part of a 34-strong TV team delivering the Champions and Challenge Cup for Premier Sports, the new broadcasters of international club rugby's premier competitions.

“For them to be able to kick themselves on to the next level, these are the sort of fixtures they need to be able to go and win. The onus is on them really. Their participation in the Champions Cup is potentially at stake, but for them as a group, going and putting in a performance can lay down a marker.

“There is only one league game after that and then they don’t play until the end of March. So for them going forward, it could be quite a statement performance if they can go and do a job.

“You look at the squad they have now and they are one of the more complete squads and I emphasise squad because it’s no longer about the starting XV, you probably need at least 23 but actually pushing 25-30 who can step up and do a job. The games Bath have lost, especially if you look at that first game (against La Rochelle), that is what the Champions Cup is all about, those tight games where it comes down to few opportunities and you have to be able to take them.

“That could be similar this weekend, it could be more of a cagey game. Leinster have ground their way through the tournament, they haven’t played scintillating rugby, their standout has been their defence but they are still winning.”

Neighbours Bristol Bears find themselves in a similar position to Bath as they head to France to take on Clermont at the Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday at 3.15pm.

For Bears, only a win will do, but after beating Benetton in a thriller in round three, Ojo believes they are capable of going on the road and beating the French side, particularly thanks to the way they play away from home.

He added: “Bristol don’t do boring! The odds are potentially stacked against them. We know they will go for it, they will attack it. The first point is win the game, second get the bonus point and see where they are at the end of it.

“It’s not beyond them to go and win away from home. Their away form throughout 2024 was one of the best out there. They are going to play the game their way and see where they are at the end of it.”

TOPSY OJO’S ROUND OF 16 PREDICTIONS: INVESTEC CHAMPIONS CUP

Bordeaux Bègles v Benetton

Leinster v DHL Stormers

RC Toulon v Harlequins

Northampton Saints v ASM Clermont Auvergne

Toulouse v Bath Rugby

Glasgow Warriors v Leicester Tigers

Stade Rochelais v Harlequins

Saracens v Munster

So (4) Pool winners this weekend for Topsy Ojo are: Bordeaux Bègles, Leinster, RC Toulon, Northampton Saints