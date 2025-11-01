Paul Currie

Liz Batten took her second medal in a row in Bolton at the national pickleball competition

What started as a peer over the balcony has led to Liz Batten to claim a second successive medal at the Knotty’s English Nationals pickleball tournament in Bolton.

The 65-year-old and her women’s doubles partner Suzanne Rouse were upbeat at claiming 60+ 4.0 silver despite it ending their reign.

Both were recruited into the sport by Lou Stephens, the founder of London Pickleball, in 2019 and the pair now play regularly in South West London.

“I was at the gym with my husband on a Sunday morning,” Batten said. “I came out of the gym thinking how much I hate the gym and I could hear all this laughter in the sports hall.

“I peered over the balcony at the same time Lou looked up and she beckoned me down, started playing, the rest is history and I have not been back to the gym since.

Rouse added: “I was dragged in. I was going swimming, and I heard this ping ping sound and I looked through this glass door and this lady beckoned me in and I stepped through the door.

“Lou Stephens was the woman who called me in, we had a knock around and I have been playing ever since.”

Batten and Rouse had won gold in the event last year, but were beaten by Kerry Wishart and Elena Chiu 11-5 11-5 in the final this time around.

For Rouse, it was her second medal of the weekend having won mixed doubles 60+ 4.5 gold with Kevin Fossali the day before.

Thursday and Friday sawthe over 50s in action in the mixed, men’s and women’s doubles, before the open age categories took centre stage at the Bolton Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

There were over 1,300 competitors taking part across 57 age and skill categories in the fifth year of the prestigious competition.

Rouse added: “We are obviously disappointed but we got to the final and we got a medal so we have got to be happy with that.

“We previously held the English Open, Welsh Open and English Nationals titles, but we have just lost the last one.

“We played a lot better during the other games and some of the other games were harder, but they just came out a lot stronger.

“We had a pretty good run in the last 12 months and that is the final tournament for the rest of the year so now we can stop.”

Pickleball developed as a backyard game in Washington, and is named after the pickle boat in rowing, which sees spare rowers from different teams form a crew.

The name reflects the sport, which has borrowed from other racket sports, as it is played on a badminton doubles-sized court and features playing styles seen in tennis and table tennis.

The game is played with a solid paddle and a perforated plastic ball, while players can only score points on their serve.

Rising in popularity in the US for the past few decades, interest has exploded across the world, with Pickleball England now boasting over 15,000 registered members.

Pickleball England had a record number of players at the 2025 Knotty’s English Nationals. The tournament took place from 30 October to 2 November at Bolton Arena. For more information: https://www.pickleballengland.org/