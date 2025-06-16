Compilation photo of Florian Wirtz ahead of his potential move to Liverpool FC.

German international, Florian Wirtz set to have a medical this week after Bayer Leverkusen and Liverpool agree a fee of 136 million euros (116.5 million pounds).

The 22-year-old made his first appearance at the age of 17 in Germany’s top-flight back in May 2020 and quickly became the youngest Bundesliga player to score in the leagues history.

The highly sought after play maker is known for his versatile attacking style, combining excellent close ball control, ability to find key passes and is potency in front of goal - has made him the summers top target for a number of top-flight teams across Europe.

Liverpool had to fend off Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals, Bayern Munich as well Manchester City and Real Madrid, but Florian made it clear to his current employers that his preferred destination was Anfield.

Bundesliga expert, Florian Plettenburg told the media,

“I am Totally convinced that Liverpool have signed one of the top talents in European football right now. But if he can keep himself fit, I am convinced he will be a top talent for Liverpool in that number 10 role.”

After a productive meeting with the club representatives and Head Coach, Arne Slot who showed him a progressive plan and how important his unique playing style will be to the club.

Leverkusen originally wanted 150 million euros (127.6 million pounds) – Manchester City were ready to meet those demands, but Wirtz made his feelings known that he had no interest in joining City after hearing about the uncertain future of Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

According to Sky Sports Germany Wirtz is cutting his holiday short and is expected to be in Liverpool this week for his medical, with a club announcement imminent, with the Liverpool fans excited to see him during pre-season and for the start of the Premier League in August.