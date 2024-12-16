BBC F1 journalist reveals what controversial Max Verstappen win was like from the pit lane

Jennie in the Pit Lane

When working in the world of motorsport journalism, there are always moments that truly stand out and, for BBC F1 correspondent Jennie Gow, there have been many to reflect on.

The radio and television presenter was recently a guest on motoring podcast, Fuelling Around, where she discussed highlights of her career as well as how she’s coming back from her stroke in 2022.

After focusing on her recovery, Jennie has made a much anticipated return to her career and has also been able to reflect on some of her favourite moments from the last few years of the F1.

“You mention 2021 to any fan of F1 and you’re like ‘oh, brace yourself’ but 2021 was an exceptional year,” she recalled.

Jennie on the Fuelling Around Podcast

“You can’t mention 21 without someone going ‘ooh’. Because you know what is going to happen after you mention it.”

During the 2021 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were neck and neck in the last race with Hamilton expected to get his eighth world title but, during the last lap, Verstappen took it, getting his first first Formula One World Drivers' Championship title. This was extremely controversial.

“Covering that as a final for a world championship and seeing with your own eyes the reaction that people are having,” she revealed.

“Lewis Hamilton crouched down, his father going over to him, bereft, just wordless.”

“Max Verstappen celebrating but then not actually being able to celebrate because it went to the stewards.”

“And that moment of standing in front of the FIA building, texting people furiously trying to find out what was happening, what would happen next, going into garages, speaking to engineers and mechanics.”

Jennie, as a F1 presenter for BBC Radio 5 Live, was amongst all the drama as it occurred.

“There were so many whispers up and down the paddock,” she added.

“You get a little word that this is going to happen, and then all of a sudden, nope, that’s gone.”

She would also be there when the history-making decision from the FIA came out.

“I remember Christian (Horner) and Toto (Wolff) both walking out and Christian wouldn’t speak, but he gave one person a wink and we were like ‘oh, oh okay, it’s gone that way then’,” she told the podcast hosts.

“So we all, as a one, rushed down to the back of the Red Bull hospitality unit, which was the first unit, i think, after the FIA building, in Abu Dhabi. And the media scrum was amazing.”

“We heard this ripple going through the building, first with the mechanics and the engineers, and then with the hospitality.”

“It hadn’t been confirmed, We couldn’t run that it had been confirmed. Because the FIA document wasn’t coming down and you have to have that document before you can confirm it.”

“But the ripple of applause and congratulations and celebrations were unbelievable.”

Along with every journalist there and the rest of the world, Jennie would have to wait for the official results.

“Then you’re waiting for this document, and Max is going through into the pit lane, and suddenly it’s official. You get it on your WhatsApp that it’s official, so you can break the news.”

“You can say what you’re seeing, but you can’t break that news until you actually have that physical document.”

During this iconic but chaotic moment, Jennie was able to keep things professional and get the scoop before anyone else.

“I remember Max on top of one of his engineer and mechanic’s shoulders, celebrating on the straight, just under the start, finish gantry,” she said.

“I said to Max, come on down - when he’d finished obviously.”

“Shoved the microphone in front of him and we got the first official interview with Max after he’d officially been confirmed as the world champion that year.”

For F1 fans, this win will be remembered for years to come, just not always for the best reasons but, for Jennie, this will remain a legendary moment in her career.

“You kind of think back to that and what a special moment that was.”