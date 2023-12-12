England goalkeeper Mary Earps is among six shorlisted for 2023 BBC Sports Personality of The Year award

The contenders for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award have been revealed, featuring a shortlist of six accomplished athletes. Nominees include cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and golfer Rory McIlroy.

The 70th edition of the annual awards will be presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan, and Alex Scott, and will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford. The show, scheduled for Tuesday, December 19 on BBC One, will showcase the outstanding sporting achievements of the past 12 months.

Viewers can actively participate in the selection process by voting for their preferred contender through phone or online platforms during the live show. The full details of the voting process will be disclosed during the broadcast.

In addition to the main award, the programme will feature the announcement of various other accolades, including Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, Unsung Hero, the Helen Rollason Award, and the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement and World Sport Star awards. Voting for the World Sport Star award remains open until 10pm.

The selection committee for the 2023 BBC Sports Personality of the Year comprised a diverse group of individuals from the sports industry. Former England footballer Ellen White, ex-hurdler Colin Jackson, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, and former Scotland rugby international Chris Paterson were among the panel members.