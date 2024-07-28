Becky Downie shines in front of celebrity crowd at Paris 2024

Chloe Knott/Team GB

A star-studded crowd including Tom Cruise and Lady Gaga were in attendance

Tom Cruise watched Becky Downie and Britain’s women’s gymnasts kick off their campaign to become Paris Olympic box office hits.

The Nottingham star, 32, combined with Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Ruby Evans and Abi Martin to put themselves in a strong position to qualify for Tuesday’s final.

And watching on at the state-of-the-art Bercy Arena was Hollywood royalty Cruise, joined by singers Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg to catch a glimpse of American superstar Simone Biles compete later in the morning.

Downie, who was not selected for the Tokyo Olympics after speaking out against abuse within the British Gymnastics setup, delivered a dazzling display on the uneven bars to keep her in contention of emulating her stunning World Championship silver on the individual apparatus in 2019.

She loved strutting her stuff in front of a star-studded film and pop line-up – also including actress Jessica Chastain – is relishing the prospect of the days that lie ahead.

She said: “It’s pretty cool – my brother is going to be really jealous too, he loves Lady Gaga.

“I'm going to tell him that he's going to be thrilled!

“The team final was a big goal for our team coming in here.

“There’s lots to improve on - but I think it's going to be a really exciting day.

“For me especially, I know it's going to be an emotional day.

“You couldn't write the script so it's going to be a big day.”

Britain’s gymnasts make up some of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme, allowing them to train full time, have access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering medical support – which has been vital on their pathway to the Paris 2024 Games.

Team GB toppled Romania in Sunday morning’s opening session and look set to compete for a medal in Tuesday’s hotly-anticipated final.

But to do so they will have to battle it out with the formidable USA, with four-time Olympic champion Biles back firing on all cylinders after her Tokyo turmoil three years ago.

Biles suffered from the ‘twisties’ - a psychological phenomenon causing a gymnast to lose air awareness while performing twisting elements – in the Japanese capital but was firmly back to her best with a dazzling qualification display on Sunday.

And speaking of the influence of the remarkable 23-time world champion, Downie added: “We probably won't see anyone like Simone again for a very long time.

“I think it's really exciting to watch her support the sport and bring it further into the public eye.”