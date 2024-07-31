Becky Downie stands out as highest scoring gymnast in team final as GB miss bronze

David Pearce/Team GB

Downie’s uneven bars score was the highest by any gymnast in the team final.

Becky Downie showed remarkable bravery to come within a whisker of a dream Olympic medal.

The Nottingham gymnast performed in front of a 13,000 crowd on the three-year anniversary of the death of her brother Josh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the night that Simone Biles became the most decorated US gymnast in history and led her nation to gold, Downie and Team GB came together to deliver some of the performances of their lives.

"It's been an emotional day," said the 32-year-old. "I felt really quite calm, if anything in qualifications I felt the emotions a bit more.

"I wanted to take it all in, I know that I haven't got many of these moments left and I enjoyed every moment out there with the girls today."

Kinsella, Becky Downie, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Abigail Martin and Ruby Evans nailed each and every one of the 12 routines they performed but were edged out by Brazil for the bronze medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downie said: "Honestly, gutted. It's hard. But at the same time, I'm super proud of the team.

"We knew what we were capable of despite having some mistakes in qualifications. We came out and gave everything we had and we can't ask any more than that."

Loading....

In the build-up, GB’s team medal chances were blighted by anterior cruciate ligament injuries to star names Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong.

They were almost entirely written off after a shaky team effort in qualifications that saw Kinsella and Evans come off the uneven bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an almighty turnaround, the British charge for a medal really gained momentum on that piece as Fenton scored an excellent 14.000 before Downie nailed her stunning routine to the tune of 14.933, which was one of the highest scores for any single gymnast on the night, although it would not prove enough for a top-three finish by a margin of 0.234 points.

USA dominated the competition to claim gold by a cavernous margin of 5.802, with Italy taking silver and Brazil bronze, both breaking through to win their first-ever medals.

“I’m so proud of the team,” said Martin. “We gave it our all out there and we definitely had a lot better competition than qualifications.

“It’s always annoying being fourth, let alone being so close, but I’m just super proud of this team.”