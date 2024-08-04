Becky Moody and Jagerbomb are the darlings of Versailles as they win team bronze

David Pearce/Team GB

They put in a spellbinding performance in the team dressage in the grounds of Versailles

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gunthwaite’s Becky Moody and horse Jagerbomb put in a spellbinding performance to lift Great Britain to team dressage bronze.

With rapper Snoop Dogg in attendance and visibly moved by her performance, Moody, and homebred horse Jagerbomb were the darlings of Versailles in the grand prix special competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They played the role of pathfinders to perfection, adding a sizeable chunk to their personal best with 76.489 to give Team GB a crucial early advantage over the gold medal favourites.

After a couple of errors from Carl Hester and his mount Fame, Scarborough’s Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale anchored GB to bronze in a gripping tussle for the medals that saw Germany beat Denmark by a single percentage point with a winning score of 235.790.

Late call-ups Moody and Jagerbomb have helped lift the spectre of Charlotte Dujardin’s suspension.

"I was expecting a lovely 10-day holiday in France, but this is quite a bit better in reality," joked Moody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn’t have the pressure for a long period beforehand, it all happened quite quickly. There were definitely moments of extreme nausea, but we carried on and the team around us have been incredible, I don’t feel like they’ve put any pressure on us at all.

"The vast majority of my pressure comes from myself but luckily I had great support, and my horse was amazing."

The emergence of Moody and ‘Bomber’ as the great entertainers of the Games is remarkable given that Moody nearly sold him as a young horse because she found him boring, only stopping short of doing so on the advice of her sister Hannah.

On the choice of name, Moody explained: “I bred him 10 years ago and at that point in my life I might have been partial to a Jagerbomb. It suits him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, my grandad, who was called Norman, we all called him bomb for some reason. So, it was a little bit of a homage to him as well as the alcoholic beverage.”

Aged 57, Hester became the second-oldest British Olympic medallist of the post-war era, with only fellow equestrian legend Nick Skelton having been older when he reached the podium.

Hester feels Dujardin's suspension has created an opportunity to showcase the strength in depth in British dressage.

"I think it’s really important that we’ve done that because of how much (Dujardin) won and contributed to the team," said Hester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think a lot of people felt that if she wasn’t on the team we would not be successful.

"Let’s face it, if the same people are on the team all the time, it’s not the greatest inspiration for the kids coming up because most kids their dreams are Olympics."

That mentality means that Hester's seventh Games is very likely to be his last as an athlete.

Team GB have already won two golds and two bronzes in equestrian with Fry among the leading contenders for individual honours tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we’re probably expected to do better in the individual," said Hester.

"I’m still standing so I’m going to have one more sleepless night and go for tomorrow.”

Watch every moment of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 live only on discovery+, the streaming home of the Olympics.