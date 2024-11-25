Belgium's Bourgeois proud to be part of European Pickleball Championships

Bourgeois competed for Belgium at the inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships | European Pickleball Federation/Dan O'Brien

A Belgian salesperson revealed being part of the inaugural DUPR European Pickleball Championships made her feel like Roger Federer.

Leuven's Kassandra Bourgeois - who works for Coca-Cola - was centre stage as part of the Belgium squad competing at the first-ever pickleball European Championships, proudly representing her nation on and off the court in Southampton.

After taking part in an opening ceremony featuring 24 countries from across Europe, Bourgeois admitted her time in the limelight made her feel like tennis icon Federer during his heyday.

“I’m a fan of Roger Federer and I felt like he was when he was young and walking on the court and everyone was applauding and cheering for their country,” said Bourgeois.

“I had goosebumps and tears in my ears because I was representing my country for the first time.

“Everyone’s watching you, you’re on camera and it’s just like when he was on court.”

Pickleball is a fast-growing sport in Europe having first started in the US in the 1960s, it is a hybrid racket sport that is popular for its accessibility for all ages and abilities.

Pickleball gets its name from its American founders, with the family game created in 1965 and named after their pet dog Pickle.

The European Championships saw players compete in men’s, women’s and mixed doubles, across both the Open and Senior categories.

Individual medals were on offer in each of the disciplines, with the medal tallies also added up to decide the overall Champions of Europe.

Bourgeois added: “I know England because I’ve played different times at the English Open, I know the players well, I know the game.”

“This is the first time I’ve been at Southampton, it’s a nice venue and everything has been amazing. I'm super proud to be here as a coach and as a player to be here with a Belgian team and we’ve just been trying to do our best.

“Being with the national team together and enjoying the games and playing with people you don’t know and trying to raise your level yourself is good.

“Meeting new people, like here in tournaments, you get to play against the best players and you meet new players and discover different countries.”

Find out more information about the European Pickleball Championships by visiting www.europeanpickleballfederation.org