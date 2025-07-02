Ben Duckett's Headingley innings on of the all-time greats, says Gatting

England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century against India on day five of the first Test match at Headingley - the hosts winning by five wickets.

England legend Mike Gatting knows a talented batter when he sees one and he hailed Ben Duckett’s 149 against India as one of the greatest innings ever.

With England set 371 to win the first Test, the opener crashed 21 fours and one six during his sixth century, dispatching the Indian bowling attack, which included world number one Jasprit Bumrah, to all parts of Headingley in the process.

Alongside opening partner Zak Crawley, who chipped in with a composed 65, the pair put on 188 for the opening wicket and set the foundations for what was to become England’s second-highest successful run chase in Test history.

And former captain Gatting, who played 79 Tests between 1978 to 1995, said Duckett’s innings belongs alongside the iconic Ashes knocks of Ian Botham and Ben Stokes at the same ground in 1981 and 2019 respectively.

“It was huge,” said Gatting, speaking at Lord’s Taverners’ National Table Cricket Finals Day – a fully inclusive, adapted version of the game aimed at young people living with a wide range of learning and physical disabilities played on a table tennis table.

“You talk about Botham in ‘81, Mark Butcher, Graham Gooch, Ben Stokes, but the innings on Wednesday was quite superb.

“Duckett’s innings has got to rank right up there, certainly when you’re chasing 370-odd. He’s won them the Test match.”

Gatting was also impressed by the aggressive, yet calculated approach Duckett and the rest of England’s batting line-up took during their stints out in the middle, and feels if they continue in that same vein, they’ll become a formidable side for anyone to face.

“To a degree, England have sometimes let the coach Brendon McCullum down in the past because they’ve been a bit gung-ho at times,” he added.

“They’re all very fine cricketers and they should have an understanding, having got to this level, what’s needed at certain times, and they showed that at Headingley.

“And if they continue to play like that, they will be a very difficult side to beat.

“It’s a special batting lineup; it's probably one of the best we've ever had.”

Another pleasing element was the performance of pacer Josh Tongue, who took match figures of 7-158, and played a crucial role in restricting India during their second innings after taking three wickets in four balls to help mop up their tail.

And Gatting, England captain during their Ashes win Down Under in 1986/87, has backed the 27-year-old to force his way into Brendon McCullum’s Ashes plans this winter after seemingly putting his injury nightmares behind him.

“I think he can force his way in [to England’s plans for Australia], I would be very surprised if he doesn't,” said Gatting about Tongue, who missed the entire 2024 season through injury.

“When he played here last time at Lords, he made a huge impression amongst two great bowlers: Broad and Anderson.

“He was the only one that really hurried people, and he was the only one that made the ball do as much as it did, just nip enough.

“It was so disappointing to see him miss out for so long, but it’s great seeing him back.

“He looks like one of those guys that really enjoys what he does, and that's great when you're a fast bowler, because it's hard work.

“As a captain, you've got to appreciate having somebody like that in your team, that always has a smile on their face.”

