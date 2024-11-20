Berbatov urging fans to take ‘Extra Added Time’ for mental health

LiveScore

The silky Bulgarian is backing a new campaign that encourages fans to take ‘Extra Added Time’ for their mental health

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dimitar Berbatov is urging football fans to devote greater attention to their mental health as part of a trailblazing new campaign this November.

The former Manchester United star racked up 48 goals in 108 games for the Red Devils after joining from Tottenham in 2008.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after hanging up his boots six years ago, the silky Bulgarian is now backing a new campaign that encourages fans to take ‘Extra Added Time’ for their mental health.

The campaign, launched by LiveScore, will donate £250 to charity for every key Premier League moment delivered via its app post-90 minutes throughout November.

‘Extra Added Time’ comes as added time across all major leagues significantly increases, with the 2023/24 season seeing Premier League matches have an additional 38% of play to push the average match duration to 101 minutes and 42 seconds.

As fans anxiously watch the clock tick beyond 90 minutes, waiting for a dramatic last-minute goal, or even a red card, LiveScore turns those added time moments into support for the mental well-being of the football community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berbatov, 43, said: “Football has a special power to bring joy to the world, and nothing brings people together like last minute goals.

“Mental health is so important, because just as with football, sometimes you might play well, score goals, but in life, you should take added time to talk with someone and share when you have problems. This is going to make you feel better and I speak from experience.

“When I used to play and I had a bad game, missed a chance or didn’t score, I didn’t share how I felt with anyone because this is how I was taught from my dad because he was doing the same thing. He said ‘be a man, keep it to yourself.

"This is what will make you a man’ but this is wrong. If you have a problem, go to someone you trust, speak and share and it will make you feel better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to a total of £10,000 donated to a leading mental health charity, Bloomsbury Football - an organisation that harnesses the power of football to transform the lives of young people across London - will also benefit from the initiative, receiving £3,000 to support its mental health coaching program.

LiveScore

As part of the campaign, Berbatov also joined popular content creator Nieve Petruzziello, better known as StuntPegg, for an open discussion where they both shared what makes them happy.

Berbatov, who started his career at CSKA Sofia before going onto play for Bayern Leverkusen, Spurs and United, added: “I was proud, but nervous and emotional when I moved to Manchester United. I deserved it, because I worked very hard to get to that point, starting from my small country, climbing my way up to the top. Going into a dressing room with winners, the manager, the badge and the history of Manchester Untied was intimidating.

“Of course I was nervous, but I tried to stay cool, calm and collected, but inside, I was thinking ‘oh my God’, because I was at the biggest club in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LiveScore CEO Sam Sadi added: “We are delighted to see this campaign translate these moments into an important donation to charity, as we look to use the power of the sport to support the mental wellbeing of the whole football community.”

You contribute to the donations to mental health awareness here, or visit the LiveScore website to find out more