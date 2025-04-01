Berri Neil loving new life at Loughborough Lightning

Ben Lumley

Berri Neil is loving her new life at Loughborough Lightning, after years playing against them in the Netball Super League.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loughborough Lightning have been Berri Neil’s nemesis in the Netball Super League.The goal attack has seen her title hopes dashed by Vic Burgess’ side in the past three seasons, including the 2023 Grand Final, but there will be no repeat in 2025.

Neil swapped London Pulse pink for Lightning purple in the summer, with the Vitality Rose seizing the opportunity of an unexpected switch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I really wasn’t expecting Loughborough to reach out,” she said. "As soon as the opportunity came about and Vic got in touch, I had this feeling that I needed to do it.

“It definitely wasn’t something I was expecting, or had pre-planned, but as soon as she reached out it was an opportunity I couldn’t say no to.”

It brough to an end three impressive years in the capital, where Neil developed into one of the most exciting goal attacks in the country after arriving from Manchester Thunder as a teenager.

Neil was forced to do plenty of growing up after moving to London aged just 18, but quickly became a key part of Sam Bird’s side that became a top four mainstay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so hard leaving Pulse, probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” she added. “I had some of the best netball moments there.”

Neil leaves behind London life for her new home in the east Midlands countryside. She joins a star-studded squad that has won the last two Netball Super League titles, and the 22-year-old is already reaping the rewards.

“It is definitely a big change, moving from central London to a smaller town but I am loving it,” she said. “Knowing how much I would learn off the coaches and the players was a big selling point. I want to develop my individual game, there is so much I can still learn.

“There is such a winning mentality in the group. I am definitely seeing in training the standards being set and how hard we push each other, the people I am training with are winners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new team is not the only change this season for Neil, with the goal attack able to concentrate on netball full-time, a reflection of the changes brought in by the relaunch of the Netball Super League.

“I have definitely noticed a massive difference,” she said. “I was working a full-time job last year as a high school teacher and this year all I do is netball. The money, the support, the opportunities is so much better. It is making such a big difference to everyday life.

“I got really tired last year working 9-5 and then bombing it straight to training, and training 7-9. It became a vicious cycle sometimes. Now I can rest if I need to and just focus on netball.

“I know not everyone is at that stage, but we are definitely going in the right direction. As the league goes on, we can build that bigger fanbase that we really need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The growth of the game is something Neil is keen to be a part of, on and off the court.The 22-year-old has taken to TikTok to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes and hopes social media can drive fandom with events such as the Commonwealth Games and World Cup on the horizon.

“Showing younger people that this is a sport that you can do professionally is so exciting, because I couldn’t say that growing up,” she added. “I am excited for my role in that.

“There is a huge gap in the market in social media, we can do a lot more as players to promote the game. We are getting there but it is something we can dive into. If you have a good social channel, people will be engaged and want to come.”

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is just over a year away, and Neil is determined to prove her credentials in order to be part of the England squad in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel like I am always pushed really hard at England, I always come away feeling like I have learned a lot,” she said.

“I didn’t have as much court time this season but I felt I learned so much and enjoyed being in that environment.“The biggest thing for now is NSL and if I can perform in that and have some good performances, that will set me up for the international break.”

Buy tickets for the Netball Super League at https://www.netballsl.com/tickets/