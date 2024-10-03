Bespoke programme set to accelerate global rise of women's rugby

'Rugby Rising Play' will be delivered in the lead up to Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025 | World Rugby/Gilbert

World Rugby have announced a ground-breaking programme designed to boost girls and women’s involvement in rugby

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bespoke participation programme is set to accelerate the global rise of women's rugby by delivering tailored sessions designed to support girls with no previous rugby experience, organisers have announced.

Titled 'Rugby Rising Play', and to be delivered in the lead up to Women's Rugby World Cup England 2025, the scheme marks one part of the governing body's global impact programme, Impact Beyond 2025, designed to advance girls into playing T1 Rugby and other formats of the game while also ensuring the retention of girls in the sport long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having enjoyed a successful pilot implemented across nine unions in five regions, more than 40 unions have now been selected to take part in the full delivery of the initiative over the next 12 months, with World Rugby seeking to promote the continued growth of the sport by engaging women and girls both on and off the field.

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox said: “Rugby Rising Play represents a landmark moment for the women and girls’ game and a tangible step forward in our mission to broaden access and engagement for girls worldwide.

“The recent success of the pilot shows the incredible appetite for rugby among girls, and we are committed to ensuring that this programme not only introduces them to the sport but also provides a meaningful pathway to develop their skills, build confidence, and embed rugby’s core values.

Our ambition is to keep them engaged and connected with rugby for many years to come.“By investing in future generations, we’re creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for rugby on the road to Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

”World Rugby Women's Participation Programme Manager Ninette Kruyt added: “Rugby Rising Play has been met with tremendous enthusiasm, offering a valuable and alternative way for teenage girls to engage with rugby.“The response from unions has been very encouraging, with a record-breaking 66 unions applying in the first round of grants.

This highlights the growing demand for opportunities that support female players at all levels.“We are proud to have created this initiative, and we’re excited to see the lasting impact it will have on the development of girls’ rugby worldwide.”