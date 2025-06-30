Best of British - F1 memorabilia auction celebrates iconic race and legendary drivers

Best of British Auction features over 100 items of rare F1 memorabilia. Visit F1 Authentics.

F1® Authentics is back with another colossal online auction; this time paying tribute to the upcoming British Grand Prix at Silverstone and some of the biggest names in the sport. The Best of British auction features over 100 rare items, all authenticated as genuine and all boasting unrivalled history.

The large-scale online auction will run until July 8, closing following the exciting and prestigious Grand Prix, this year celebrating 75 years of F1®. Highlights to expect on the Best of British auction include several rarities, such as:

Official McLaren F1® Team 2011 MP4-26 Show Car

The McLaren MP4-26 marked a bold and innovative chapter in McLaren’s illustrious Formula 1® story. Designed under the watchful eye of Neil Oatley, this radical machine pushed the boundaries of design and technology. Owning this Show Car means becoming the steward of a unique item celebrating two British World Champions, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button, who were both integral to the MP4-26’s success. Today, its legacy is reborn in the form of this exceptional, officially licensed masterpiece.

Official Aston Martin F1® Team Show Car With AMR25 Livery

In partnership with the iconic British constructor, Aston Martin F1® Team, one collector can own a limited edition and officially licensed Show Car featuring AMR25 livery from the current Formula One World Championship season. The car itself has been built using the team’s 2023 CAD data, the team’s most successful car to date and the design which formed the foundations of the car for the following 2024-2025 seasons. This is the first time in Aston Martin F1® Team history that an official Show Car has been made available for private purchase featuring the latest 2025 livery. The winning bidder will also be treated to an exclusive VIP factory tour at the AMF1 Team Technology Campus in Silverstone.

Official Red Bull Racing 2025 RB21 Motion Simulator

An experience like no other, the winning bidder will be seated in a racing machine that perfectly encapsulates the feeling of the car driven by Yuki Tsunoda and the reigning Formula One World Drivers’ Champion, Max Verstappen. Built at Memento Exclusives’ HQ down the road from Silverstone, using the same processes as the real F1® race cars, this Simulator offers an unparalleled experience. Current season branding has now been applied to compliment this authentic recreation, synonymous with the vehicles seen on the track. Featuring the brand-new F1® 25 game, high-tech systems provide those driving with the most immersive racing experience possible, beyond winning a seat on the team.

Lewis Hamilton 2010 McLaren F1® Team Race Used Race Suit

This race suit was worn by Lewis Hamilton during the 2010 season and showcases the iconic McLaren detailing used by the team. Two seasons after his initial Championship win, Hamilton was still chasing the top spot of the podium. Claiming three race victories in 2010 as well as six further podiums – five of which were second places – he finished the season in fourth place with an impressive 240 points. Now, one collector has the chance to own this authentic race suit, worn by the British legend during the 2010 season with McLaren F1® Team.

Jenson Button 2015 Engine Cover

Collectors can own this rare engine cover used by World Champion and 15-time race winner, Jenson Button. A British fan favourite, as well as a fierce competitor out on track, Button and McLaren became synonymous with each other over the years. This engine cover was used during the 2015 season, on Jenson Button’s MP4-30. The cars featured the silver, black and red design which they kept until 2017 when the Papaya era began. Paired alongside two-time World Champion, Fernando Alonso, in 2015, it marked the team’s first year back in partnership with Honda since the 1990s.

Lando Norris 2019 Engine Cover Table

This table features a striking papaya engine cover, taken from the team’s MCL34 race car. The MCL34 competed during the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship™, with British F1 driver Lando Norris behind the wheel. Norris had a respectable season, scoring points in 11 races and finishing 11th in the Drivers’ Championship. He drove alongside Carlos Sainz, which marked both drivers’ first seasons with the iconic team and saw the start of what would become a popular pairing of the grid.

Red Bull Racing 2019 Race Spec ‘007’ Gloves

In 2019, Red Bull Racing paid tribute to Aston Martin’s cinematic heritage with a special edition livery and racewear inspired by the James Bond film franchise. The tribute took place at the British Grand Prix, where both Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly’s RB15 cars featured unique 007 branding, complete with Bond-style number plates on the rear wings referencing the iconic Aston Martin DB5. These unique gloves were made for the event and are now available for one collector to add to their display.

The Best of British auction is now live and closes on 8th July, featuring more than 100 items of memorabilia. Collectors and fans can head to the F1® Authentics auction now to preview exclusive items for sale and register their interest to bid.