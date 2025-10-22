Beth Shriever using Olympic heartbreak to fuel World Championship hat-trick

BMX gold medallist Beth Shriever | PA Images via Getty Images

The 26-year-old from Leytonstone shot to fame when she won Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 but missed out on the podium at Paris 2024, finishing eighth in the final.

By Megan Armitage

Beth Shriever has set her sights on history after using the sting of Olympic heartbreak to fuel her World Championship hat-trick.

Left to wonder about what could have been and hungry to return to the top step, Shriever underwent a second collarbone surgery over winter and entered 2025 eager to prove herself.

The results speak for themselves, with Shriever adding a third World Championship gold and second European triumph in recent months.

"I was obviously very hungry and motivated after Paris because I wanted more from that Olympics," she said.

"It was about showing people what I was capable of again.

"When something happens like [Paris] and it is out of your control, you have to accept it and move on, but for the few months afterwards it was eating me up.

"To be able to go to the big events and deliver when it mattered, really showed everyone what I'm about and my level now.

"It meant a lot and I've learnt a lot this year as well. Every World Cup, I built into the Worlds and Europeans and used my learnings. It went amazingly."

Shriever won her maiden world title in 2021, adding a second in 2023. It means that she is now one of five women and seven athletes who on three crowns, joining fellow Brit Shanaze Reade.

With the opportunity to make history as the first man or woman to win four world titles on the cards, Shriever has declared her intention to write her name into the history books.

"The fact I have two jerseys from this year is incredible," she added.

"It puts me in good stead to hopefully be the first to do it four times, which is my main goal."

Since storming to gold for Team GB at Tokyo 2020, Shriever has opened a door for young girls to get into BMX.

It's a rise in participation that has seen the likes of Emily Hutt, Freia Challis and many more join the ranks and climb to World Cup medals and Junior championship titles.

Now, with British Cycling almost able to field a full rack of eight women on the start line, Shriever believes that it is an exciting time for the sport.

"When I started on the programme, it was just me and the boys, but as we've gone on we have so many girls coming through the system and joining," she said. "It's been nothing but positive.

"The other day we had a big group session and in some groups, the girls were actually outnumbering the boys.

"Hopefully, these girls can learn from me and start learning some good habits from an early age which I never really got the opportunity to do.

"I want to give my expertise to these younger girls. The future is looking bright."

Following her 2025 success, Shriever has been nominated for the National Champion of the Year, supported by Lloyds, at the upcoming British Cycling Awards.

The award aims to recognise and celebrate national champions achievements across the domestic competition season and work in building the foundations of their sport.

"The fact that I've been nominated is very special, it's a real honour," she said.

"To have the recognition now after getting my third world title just shows that your hard work pays off.

"I'm excited for the event, seeing everyone from different sports and ages come together is brilliant.

"It's the end of the season for most people so we can let our hair down."

